Developer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages: Minimum SQL 2005 and higher Java Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA.



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Working with People

Relating and Networking

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Planning and Organising

Following Instructions and Procedures

Adapting and Responding to Change

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Learn more/Apply for this position