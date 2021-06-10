Developer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.
Experience
- 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
- Minimum
- SQL 2005 and higher
- Java
- Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
- WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
- WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
- XAML
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA.
- Minimum
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Relating and Networking
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Planning and Organising
- Following Instructions and Procedures
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required