Developer (Platform)

Jun 10, 2021

Essential:

  • Experience using infrastructure provisioning tools (such as Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform).
  • Experience in automating test execution in a diversified technology environment (e.g. Python, C/C++, JavaScript).
  • Proficiency with one or more Continuous Integration tools (e.g. Jenkins, GoCD, Gitlab, Travis-CI).
  • Expertise in cloud and virtualization platforms (e.g. AWS, OpenStack, GCP) and container orchestration technologies (e.g. Kubernetes, Mesos, OpenShift).
  • Experience in supporting operations of highly distributed software systems.
  • Demonstrated understanding and enthusiasm for working based on lean/agile principles.

Desirable:

  • Experienced in administering application servers, web servers and databases.
  • Experienced in integrated security practices such as secrets management into the DevOps pipelines.
  • Experience in delivering services in a production operations environment
  • Experience in deploying and managing large scale distributed Parallel File Systems, and Object Storage solutions such as Ceph, Lustre, BeeGFS
  • Experience in developing and supporting large scale messaging solutions and infrastructure such as Kafka and Kafka Streams
  • Extensive SysOps experience with *NIX developing and supporting infrastructure services
  • Experience with software-defined networking technologies and in-network computing techniques
  • Performance engineering, working with algorithm developers to aid code optimisation and ensure the underlying infrastructure is not the cause of poor performance
  • Develop monitoring and analytics capabilities using open source tools and machine learning techniques to ensure non-functional requirements can be met in operations such as reliability, availability and maintainability
  • Experience with parallel programming, e.g. MPI

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Git
  • phyton

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

