Extrusion Manager (blown film plastic bags)

Stikland, Cape Town

R24,000- R28,000 per month

A Specialist in manufacture blown film plastic bags seeks an experienced Extrusion Manager with a minimum of 5 years of similar management experience in the extrusion of HD & LD materials. You will need a sound working knowledge of raw materials, equipment, planning, production, targets, controls, quality, waste, staff relations. Own car, English, and Afrikaans, solid experience as an Extrusion Manager in film plastic bags manufacturing.

Desired Skills:

Extrusion HD

Extrusion LD

Planning

Production

target driven

Quality Control

Staff Relations

Own Vehicle

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

