Extrusion Manager (blown film plastic bags)
Stikland, Cape Town
R24,000- R28,000 per month
A Specialist in manufacture blown film plastic bags seeks an experienced Extrusion Manager with a minimum of 5 years of similar management experience in the extrusion of HD & LD materials. You will need a sound working knowledge of raw materials, equipment, planning, production, targets, controls, quality, waste, staff relations. Own car, English, and Afrikaans, solid experience as an Extrusion Manager in film plastic bags manufacturing.
Desired Skills:
- Extrusion HD
- Extrusion LD
- Planning
- Production
- target driven
- Quality Control
- Staff Relations
- Own Vehicle
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric