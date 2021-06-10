Field Service Technician – Medical

My client in the medical and safety industry is looking for a Field Service Technician to join their team in Cape Town.

Ideal start date: As soon as possible

The purpose of the role is to ensure service delivery as directed (geographically, by product line, by task, etc.) for customer satisfaction and revenue and contract development to internal and external customers

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Perform warranty services and installations

Execute technical corrective actions

Perform corrective repairs / maintenance visits

Provide feedback on quality situation and issues from field to the Operations Management in their country

Provide support to sales for replacement / special sales programmes

Provide basic technical training after installation

Provide support to sales and marketing for congresses, exhibitions, demos, workshops, etc.

Co-operate with sales engineer on service / accessories for contract development and implementation

Optimise net-sales within their territory (geographical) in co-operation with sales engineers

Compliance

Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Conduct in the Group and local laws and regulations

Ensure compliance with occupational safety and health laws and other applicable regulations

Communications and Brand

Support Brand recognition

Responsible for Internal Communications within the department and your scope of work

Relationship-Management with Distributors, Customers and all employees within the company

Regulatory Affairs and Quality

Implement the processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g.: ISO, etc.

Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies

Prepare, implement and monitor effective processes that provide the evidence of compliance with relevant directives, standards, technical, legal, industry or trade requirements

Ensure the effective day-to-day quality management of processes within, business, regulatory, testing, customer relations, service and logistic departments

REQUIREMENTS:

Clinical Engineering Qualification / N6

Minimum 2 years’ experience as a Field Technician

Previous experience in a similar industry

Technical knowledge of electronic equipment (preferably medical equipment)

Ability to communicate fluently in business English (verbally and written)

MS Office – Basic Level

Valid Driver’s License

Own Transport

Ability to work outside of normal working hours if required

Ability to travel

Desired Skills:

field technician

clinical engineering

medical devices

medical equipment

