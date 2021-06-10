Field Service Technician – Medical

My client in the medical and safety industry is looking for a Field Service Technician to join their team in Cape Town.
Ideal start date: As soon as possible
The purpose of the role is to ensure service delivery as directed (geographically, by product line, by task, etc.) for customer satisfaction and revenue and contract development to internal and external customers
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Perform warranty services and installations
- Execute technical corrective actions
- Perform corrective repairs / maintenance visits
- Provide feedback on quality situation and issues from field to the Operations Management in their country
- Provide support to sales for replacement / special sales programmes
- Provide basic technical training after installation
- Provide support to sales and marketing for congresses, exhibitions, demos, workshops, etc.
- Co-operate with sales engineer on service / accessories for contract development and implementation
- Optimise net-sales within their territory (geographical) in co-operation with sales engineers
Compliance
- Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Conduct in the Group and local laws and regulations
- Ensure compliance with occupational safety and health laws and other applicable regulations
Communications and Brand
- Support Brand recognition
- Responsible for Internal Communications within the department and your scope of work
- Relationship-Management with Distributors, Customers and all employees within the company
Regulatory Affairs and Quality
- Implement the processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g.: ISO, etc.
- Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies
- Prepare, implement and monitor effective processes that provide the evidence of compliance with relevant directives, standards, technical, legal, industry or trade requirements
- Ensure the effective day-to-day quality management of processes within, business, regulatory, testing, customer relations, service and logistic departments
REQUIREMENTS:
- Clinical Engineering Qualification / N6
- Minimum 2 years’ experience as a Field Technician
- Previous experience in a similar industry
- Technical knowledge of electronic equipment (preferably medical equipment)
- Ability to communicate fluently in business English (verbally and written)
- MS Office – Basic Level
- Valid Driver’s License
- Own Transport
- Ability to work outside of normal working hours if required
- Ability to travel
Desired Skills:
- field technician
- clinical engineering
- medical devices
- medical equipment