FLEET CONTROLLER Langebaan West Coast

FLEET CONTROLLER

Langebaan, West Coast

R10,000-00 and R20,000-00 Per Month

It should ideally be someone with less than 2 years experience as a fleet controller or a more senior monitoring clerk i.e., Mix Telematics/ Ctrack clerk.

The ideal candidate would also have been working with fleets that contain in excess of 50 + trucks. You must be willing to move to Langebaan.

REQUIREMENT

Experience with Stock Management, Logistics and Production Processes and process optimization and proven track record of being able to source and manage supply chain contracts

Preferable for tertiary qualifications in Supply Chain and/or Logistics Management

Preferable 2 years experience in a similar role

Very strong administrative skills and proven proficiency for the use of TMS (Data Tim, Office365, Mix Telematics, DynaFleet, and QlikView)

Very strong leadership experience for teams in excess of 10 to 25 people and demonstrated ability for efficient project management and the ability to work under pressure

JOB DESCRIPTION

Reports into the Fleet Planner and responsible for their sub-section of the fleet in addition to the drivers which operate them.

Responsible for the allocated fleet of trucks and drivers (as well as any subcontracted trucks) and to be the liaison point between the Drivers and the Planner and to assist with the administration of the company policies. Coordinate with the Key Account Supervisors at respective depots to ensure there is a comprehensive understanding of requirements and fulfillment of service requirements

Report daily and forward planning to the Planner and assist with troubleshooting to optimize the management of all customer orders and deliveries (internal & external);

Human resource management of drivers and admin staff with coordination of queries and matters related to the respective driver to the Planner and HR.

Work in conjunction with site-based staff to expedite vehicle turnaround and efficiencies

Responsible for the delivery route planning, coordinating, and ensuring adequate allocation of vehicles for loading. Coordinating with the Fleet Planner in the event that escalations are required for additional asset allocation (own or contracted).

Coordination of related functions and ensuring the implementation of processes to achieve optimal efficiencies, turnaround times, limited standing times, fuel usage; productivity and service delivery to all customers i.e., Receiving, Picking Store, Administration, Loading, Sales, Transporters, etc;

Ensure adherence to requirements with the aid of feedback/communication and reports to relevant internal and external stakeholders such as the production planner, sales and production facilities (that is the customer) on any waiting on stocks for customer orders;

Compilation of vehicle loading schedules and co-ordination with driver staff availability as well as coordinating their transport requirements;

Completion of the Planning Remuneration Sheet daily and ensuring full completion of all document processing from initiation through to final invoicing

Adherence to all asset control policies, protocols, and practices and ensuring that the allocated vehicles are periodically serviced and repaired

Administration function on the TMS system and Telematics Tracking System in conjunction with the Administrator. Monitor tracking systems and data analysis for performance management. Identify trends, poor driving behavior, etc, and implement processes to ensure continuous improvement.

Issue PPE to all staff & manage PPE and responsible for the adherence to relevant HSE regulations

Assist with root cause analysis and incident investigation in the event of an accident or driver vehicle abuse with assistance to the H&S Officer to perform risk assessments of drivers and to extract relevant system-generated reports for insurance claims and police reports.

Desired Skills:

Stock Management

Logistics

Production Process

Receiving

Planning

Coordination

PPE

Qlikview

Dynafleet

Telematics

Datatim

Office365

Fleet Administration

Fleet management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

