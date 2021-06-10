Frontend UI Developer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a UI Developer (Frond End) to be based in Sandton.
Experience and requirements
- Completed IT degree or any other related
- Very strong UI development skills
Solid experience in the following technologies:
- Angular (2+)
- Bootstrap
- NodeJS
Experience in the below will be advantageous:
- Good understanding of SOA and MicroServices
- UX design
- Java
- Hibernate
- Nexus
- Teamcity
- Maven
- Understand8ing of Spring boot an advantage
- Understanding of Micro Frontends an advantage
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
