Frontend UI Developer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a UI Developer (Frond End) to be based in Sandton.

Experience and requirements

Completed IT degree or any other related

Very strong UI development skills

Solid experience in the following technologies:

Angular (2+)

Bootstrap

NodeJS

Experience in the below will be advantageous:

Good understanding of SOA and MicroServices

UX design

Java

Hibernate

Nexus

Teamcity

Maven

Understand8ing of Spring boot an advantage

Understanding of Micro Frontends an advantage

