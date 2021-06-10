Frontend UI Developer

Are you in the market for a New Contract opportunity? We have a 6 months contract opportunity open for a UI Developer (Frond End) to be based in Sandton.

Experience and requirements

  • Completed IT degree or any other related
  • Very strong UI development skills

Solid experience in the following technologies:

  • Angular (2+)
  • Bootstrap
  • NodeJS

Experience in the below will be advantageous:

  • Good understanding of SOA and MicroServices
  • UX design
  • Java
  • Hibernate
  • Nexus
  • Teamcity
  • Maven
  • Understand8ing of Spring boot an advantage
  • Understanding of Micro Frontends an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • UI
  • Bootstrap
  • NodeJS
  • Java
  • UX design
  • Front-end

