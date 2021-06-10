HPC developer

5 YEAR FIXED TERM CONTRACT (RENEWABLE)
Essential
- Experience in supporting operations and development of highly distributed software systems.
- Experience in hardware-software co-design for highly distributed and data intensive systems, e.g. optimisation of software for specific hardware platforms or targets or vice-versa.
- Experience with at least one of:
- cloud and virtualization platforms (AWS, OpenStack, GCP) and container orchestration technologies (Kubernetes, Mesos, OpenShift).
- HPC networking technologies such as RDMA
- HPC storage technologies
- Experience with profiling and code optimisation techniques for kernels and/or distributed programs
Desirable
- Experience in automating test execution in a diversified technology environment (Python, C/C++, JavaScript).
- Proficiency with one or more Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, GoCD, Gitlab, Travis-CI).
- Knowledge of radio astronomy data processing
- Experience in deploying and managing large scale distributed Parallel File Systems, or Object Storage solutions such as Ceph, Lustre, BeeGFS
- SysOps experience with *NIX developing and supporting infrastructure services
- Experience of distributed, multi-core or many-core data driven processing algorithm development (such as MPI and/or OpenMP)
- Experience with developing FPGA and/or GPU accelerator code in a data analysis environment (such as OpenGL and/or CUDA.)
Desired Skills:
- pytho
- opensource
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree