HPC developer

Jun 10, 2021

5 YEAR FIXED TERM CONTRACT (RENEWABLE)

Essential

  • Experience in supporting operations and development of highly distributed software systems.
  • Experience in hardware-software co-design for highly distributed and data intensive systems, e.g. optimisation of software for specific hardware platforms or targets or vice-versa.
  • Experience with at least one of:
  • cloud and virtualization platforms (AWS, OpenStack, GCP) and container orchestration technologies (Kubernetes, Mesos, OpenShift).
  • HPC networking technologies such as RDMA
  • HPC storage technologies
  • Experience with profiling and code optimisation techniques for kernels and/or distributed programs

Desirable

  • Experience in automating test execution in a diversified technology environment (Python, C/C++, JavaScript).
  • Proficiency with one or more Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, GoCD, Gitlab, Travis-CI).
  • Knowledge of radio astronomy data processing
  • Experience in deploying and managing large scale distributed Parallel File Systems, or Object Storage solutions such as Ceph, Lustre, BeeGFS
  • SysOps experience with *NIX developing and supporting infrastructure services
  • Experience of distributed, multi-core or many-core data driven processing algorithm development (such as MPI and/or OpenMP)
  • Experience with developing FPGA and/or GPU accelerator code in a data analysis environment (such as OpenGL and/or CUDA.)

Desired Skills:

  • pytho
  • opensource

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position