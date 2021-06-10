Hybrid Technical Sales Engineer

Are you highly technical but still enjoy the thrill of growing the project pipeline?

You are an engineer, technical, but also someone that enjoys networking and growing a project pipeline yourself. You are well experienced and knowledgeable in the solar, wind hybrid project renewable energy space and no stranger to work in Africa. You enjoy travelling, networking, and applying your strong technical abilities.

This role is responsible for the engineering and development (technical) of large-scale hybrid projects, the pipeline hereof. Your focus will be on projects in Africa targeting mining sites and other off-grid energy users. The secondary function for this position will be collaborating and supporting international projects alongside other company subsidiaries as is required. The project targets will be between 5MWp and 100MWp which includes batteries.

You will join a world known renewable energy leader with a number of technologies within their portfolio; wind, solar and hybrid projects. Cape Town will be your home with required business related travel.

You are experienced in the solar/wind industry with an electrical or power systems engineering degree. Similar could also be considered depending on the experience on offer. No less than 5 years is required in solar, wind or hybrid engineering design and/or development. You will need a very strong understanding of solar and/or wind hybrid power systems. You have skills in design programs/systems such as CAD, Homer, PVSyst etc. Not to mention you know the relationship between technical and commercial project requirements really well.

A permanent position within a financially stable renewable energy leader. A market related salary in an organization that values their employees and boasts an environment that doesn’t only count you as a number, we are a team. You have the opportunity to learn and draw on this international organisations’ experience in the renewable energy market.

