Information Security Architect

The role is within the Information Management Department and will focus on designing and developing security architecture patterns that meet regulatory obligations and data protection requirements as well as align with the business and corporate security strategy. The Security Architect will collaboratively direct security engineers to build security controls and solutions compliant with approved architecture frameworks and standard.

Requirements:

University degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field (preferred)

Minimum of 5-8 years of experience in Security Architecture.

CISSP, CISA, CISM, or other relevant security related designation(s) preferred

Certifications in CISSP-ISSAP, TOGAF, or SABSA considered an asset

Experience in identifying gaps in existing architectures.

Experience in designing security architectures to mitigate threats.

Knowledge of computer networking concepts and protocols (e.g. TCP/IP, DNS) and network security methodologies

Strategy and Planning

Create solutions that align enterprise security architecture frameworks and standards (e.g. SABSA, NIST 800-53, ISO 27002) with overall business and security strategy.

Employ secure configuration management processes.

Identify and prioritize system functions required to promote continuity and availability of critical business processes such that in the circumstance of system failure critical business functions are restored or recovered promptly.

Design, build and implement enterprise-class security systems for a production environment

Align standards, frameworks and security with overall business and technology strategy

Design security architecture elements to mitigate threats as they emerge

Communication

Document security requirements and controls for protecting information, systems, and technology assets.

Define and document how the implementation of a new technology impacts the security posture of the current environment.

Document and update as necessary all definition and architecture activities

