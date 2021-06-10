Insurance Product Head

Our client in the Insurance industry is looking for an entrepreneurial minded “Product Head” to control and oversee all business operations, and ventures relating to the specific product.
Salary: R75 000 – R85 000 pm depending on experience.
The ideal candidate will be a strategist and a leader able to steer the company to the most profitable direction while also implementing the Boards vision, mission, and long-term goals. Lead and direct concurrent complex technology, creative and production projects. The goal is to ensure the company is constantly moving towards fulfilling its short-term and long-term objectives and does not diverge from its strategic guidelines.
In essence, the candidate will have the overall responsibility for the product/business unit. He/she will be incentivized based on the performance of the specific product line.
KEY RESULT AREAS:
- Develop and manage end to end project plans across multiple projects that enable product development to progress on time, on budget and achieving desired outcomes
- Measure and report on product performance using appropriate tools and techniques
- Develop and execute the company’s business strategies in order to attain the goals of the Board
- Developing reporting structures, processes, schedules etc and escalate flags/risks/concerns as needed
- Provide strategic advice to the board so that they will have accurate view of the market and the company’s future
- Prepare and implement comprehensive business plans to facilitate achievement by planning cost-effective operations and market development activities
- Communicate and maintain trust relationships with business partners and authorities
- Oversee the company’s business ventures
- Read all submitted reports by lower rank managers to reward performance, prevent issues and resolve problems
- Act as the public speaker and public relations representative of the company in ways that strengthen its profile
- Analyze problematic situations and occurrences and provide solutions to ensure company survival and growth
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12/Matric (Min requirementl)
- MBA (preferred)
- Scrum master for technology
- Six Sigma
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE
- Proven experience as Managing Director or General Manager within the Insurance industry
- Demonstrable experience in developing strategic and business plans
- Thorough knowledge of market changes and forces that influence the company
- Strong understanding of corporate finance and measures of performance
- Excellent organisational and leadership skills
- Excellent communication, interpersonal and presentation skills
- Outstanding analytical and problem-solving abilities
KNOWLEDGE
Advanced MS Office including Word, Excel, Outlook and Power Point
Desired Skills:
- Insurance
- Product Head
- MBA
- Scrum Master
- Six Sigma
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Sandton