Intern at Reunert

Electrical (Light Current) Engineering Students or N6 Certificate students are required for an internship opportunity in the Electronics Communications Field.

About The Employer:

middot;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;N6 Certificate or Electrical (Light Current)Engineering who needs P1 and P2 Practical Experience. middot;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Modules completed: Communication Electronics, Radioengineering and Microwave Engineering.

Learn more/Apply for this position