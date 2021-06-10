Investment Fund Operations Finance Associate

Job Overview
- The purpose of this role is to provide support, oversight and control within the Fund Operations Finance team on a variety of tasks and projects, with primary focus being on the On-shore Annual Management Charge rebate process, Renewal Commission process and Third party supplier invoices. The role will involve interaction with a number of stakeholders including Third Party Administrators and internal business units e.g. Finance, Legal, Client Group and the Communications teams.
Key Responsibilities:
- Annual Management Charge (AMC) rebates – for Onshore Funds. Complete both the monthly and quarterly processes to ensure timely and accurate settlement
- Client Money Responsibilities in respect of AMC Rebates
- Renewal Commission – for Onshore Funds. Complete the quarterly process to ensure timely and accurate settlement.
- Onboarding of new AMC Rebate terms, liaising with the Client Groups and the Transfer Agent (TA)
- Provision of AMC Rebate and Renewal Commission accrual data to internal stakeholders
- Provide AMC Rebate and Renewal Commission statements to end clients upon request
- Log and submit Third Party supplier invoices for approval
- Build relationships with all stakeholders, internal and external
- Process Improvement – assist with documentation and implementation of process efficiencies
Technical Knowledge and Experience:
- Finance degree
- Understanding of the Fees and Rebate process
- 3 years Financial Service Industry experience preferred, ideally Asset Management
System Skills:
- Advanced Excel skills
Personal Attributes:
- Team player
- Numerate
- Ability to prioritise and multitask
- Excellent communication skills essential
- Attention to detail and high level of accuracy
- Able to use initiative to identify improvement opportunities
Desired Skills:
- Investments
- Excel Advanced
- Fund Annual Management Charges and Rebates
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Leading global blue chip Investment Manager