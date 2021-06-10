Investment Fund Operations Finance Associate

Jun 10, 2021

Job Overview

  • The purpose of this role is to provide support, oversight and control within the Fund Operations Finance team on a variety of tasks and projects, with primary focus being on the On-shore Annual Management Charge rebate process, Renewal Commission process and Third party supplier invoices. The role will involve interaction with a number of stakeholders including Third Party Administrators and internal business units e.g. Finance, Legal, Client Group and the Communications teams.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Annual Management Charge (AMC) rebates – for Onshore Funds. Complete both the monthly and quarterly processes to ensure timely and accurate settlement
  • Client Money Responsibilities in respect of AMC Rebates
  • Renewal Commission – for Onshore Funds. Complete the quarterly process to ensure timely and accurate settlement.
  • Onboarding of new AMC Rebate terms, liaising with the Client Groups and the Transfer Agent (TA)
  • Provision of AMC Rebate and Renewal Commission accrual data to internal stakeholders
  • Provide AMC Rebate and Renewal Commission statements to end clients upon request
  • Log and submit Third Party supplier invoices for approval
  • Build relationships with all stakeholders, internal and external
  • Process Improvement – assist with documentation and implementation of process efficiencies

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

  • Finance degree
  • Understanding of the Fees and Rebate process
  • 3 years Financial Service Industry experience preferred, ideally Asset Management

System Skills:

  • Advanced Excel skills

Personal Attributes:

  • Team player
  • Numerate
  • Ability to prioritise and multitask
  • Excellent communication skills essential
  • Attention to detail and high level of accuracy
  • Able to use initiative to identify improvement opportunities

Desired Skills:

  • Investments
  • Excel Advanced
  • Fund Annual Management Charges and Rebates

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading global blue chip Investment Manager

