IOS Developer

Jun 10, 2021

A Leading Financial Client is in search for Snr IOS Developer based in Johannesburg.

Experience and requirements

  • Completed B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.
  • 5 years + experience in programming and system design.
  • Strong Android and IOS experience required
  • Object C, C++ Programming skills
  • Strong Swift experience required
  • Full application development cycle experience
  • Must have a proven record of an app published on Android and IOS
  • Familiar with one or more programming languages as appropriate for the specific requirements of the department related to the field.
  • System Design experience advantageous

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • IOS
  • C
  • C++
  • Programming skills
  • Android

