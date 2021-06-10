Reference: SL50195
Our client who specializes in Optometry, is seeking an IT Junior Developer
Requirements:
- SQL Skills
- Experience with .Net, MVC, Core
- C#, HTML 5 and CSS
- Team foundation Server
- As a person: Hard Worker, Problem Solver and Good Communication Skills
Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- HTML 5
- C#
- .Net
- MVC
- Core
- SQL Skills
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree