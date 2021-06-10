IT Junior Developer

Jun 10, 2021

Reference: SL50195

Our client who specializes in Optometry, is seeking an IT Junior Developer
Requirements:

  • SQL Skills
  • Experience with .Net, MVC, Core
  • C#, HTML 5 and CSS
  • Team foundation Server
  • As a person: Hard Worker, Problem Solver and Good Communication Skills

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email

Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • HTML 5
  • C#
  • .Net
  • MVC
  • Core
  • SQL Skills
  • CSS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position