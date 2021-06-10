IT Support Technician

Reporting to the Cyber Security Manager within the Information Security Management Department the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Administrator will provide, remove, modify and review user access to information systems at Exact Sciences including but limited to confirming roles and actions are correct based on user function, business need, and policies for least privilege access.

Responsibilities::

Identify and develop role-based security access to match job requirements

Design, create and disable user accounts, as requested, provided appropriate approvals.

Ensure access rights are updated timeously but not limited to termination, role changes, new systems, and regulatory requirements.

Update and close tasks associated with access management requests and meet service level targets.

Perform access reviews to ensure access to resources matches job function.

Develop and document user administration and audit practices.

Work with application and data owners and business unit leaders to establish and maintain consistent access review activities.

Manage PAM functions in terms of compliance

Ensure compliance with related industry regulations and respond to information security audits.

Preserve all records that indicate changes made to access control lists to facilitate audits and other investigations

Suggest improvements to user access request workflows.

Assist with audit preparations and help develop responses and action items for an associated finding

Provide user access administration training.

Assist and support information security, system administration, and project teams with the integration of programs that intersect with user administration.

Participate in the design and implementation of centralized user access control administration to internal software applications.

Qualifications/Skills :

Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma in Information Technology or related field

5+ years experience working in an IT security support role with an emphasis on security/access.

Demonstrated understanding of network and desktop technology methods that provide innovative solutions to customers.

Strong customer focus with a successful track record of delivery and operational performance improvements across an organization.

Excellent verbal and written communication, customer service, and organizational skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Office programs.

Desired Skills:

Information Security

User Access

System software

Access management

User accounts

Access reviews

Audit practices

Access administration

Access rights

User administration

Compliance

Access Control administration

SailPoint.

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

