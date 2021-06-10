JNR Software Developer

Software Developer required to work on projects.

Reporting to the Project Manager.

Must have:

VS (5 years)

Sequel Management Studio (5 years)

MS SQL Server (5 years)

Xamarin (nice to have)

Superior time management skills

We will only contact you if your CV indicates you fulfil the above criteria.

This is a full-time and permanent role.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Visual Studio

Xamarin

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Well established company that offers superior service and solutions to its Clients in the Retail sector

