JNR Software Developer

Jun 10, 2021

Software Developer required to work on projects.
Reporting to the Project Manager.

Must have:

  • VS (5 years)
  • Sequel Management Studio (5 years)
  • MS SQL Server (5 years)
  • Xamarin (nice to have)
  • Superior time management skills

We will only contact you if your CV indicates you fulfil the above criteria.

This is a full-time and permanent role.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Visual Studio
  • Xamarin

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Well established company that offers superior service and solutions to its Clients in the Retail sector

Learn more/Apply for this position