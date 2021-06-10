JNR Software Developer

Software Developer required to work on projects.
Reporting to the Project Manager.
Must have:
- VS (5 years)
- Sequel Management Studio (5 years)
- MS SQL Server (5 years)
- Xamarin (nice to have)
- Superior time management skills
We will only contact you if your CV indicates you fulfil the above criteria.
This is a full-time and permanent role.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Visual Studio
- Xamarin
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Well established company that offers superior service and solutions to its Clients in the Retail sector