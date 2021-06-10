Junior Agronomist – Row Crops at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

Description
The Junior Agronomist’s role will be to lead sales, in line with Business Strategy and Objectives, through relationship building, business development and sales activities, technical expertise, and Operational business involvement.
Minimum Requirements
- BSc Agriculture/Horticulture or similar
- BASOS/AVCASA
- 1- 3 years’ Experience as an Agronomist
- Knowledge and Experience in Region Specific Crops
- Must be willing to travel
Responsibilities
- Develop and implement strategies for business growth within the area
- Monthly reporting on Sales Target’s and progress
- Provide technical advice to agents on the use of products on various crops
- Help distributors to develop solutions for crops
- Design and develop innovative products with the product development team
- Manage distribution, logistics and supply chain activities, in colaboiration with Depot Managers and other team members
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge and Experience in Region Specific Crops
About The Employer:
For similar vacancies and more exciting opportunities please follow us on LinkedIn.
[URL Removed]
Should you meet the above minimum requirements, please submit your CV and a copy of your ID and Qualifications to [Email Address Removed] . Please quote the TITLE of this vacancy in the subject line of your email as reference. Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks please consider your application unsuccessful, however we will keep your details on record, in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Policy, for suitable future roles. Should you wish to have your details removed from our Data Base please email: [Email Address Removed], Thank you.