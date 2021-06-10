Junior Conveyancing Secretary

Permanent position available in a well established firm.

Role entails:

customer service

taking ownership of a matter from start to finish

document drafting

filing

dealing with clients, banks, estate agents, municipalities, body corporates, deeds office etc

above average software skills

above average command of the English language (spoken and written)

understanding of the conveyancing process

previous conveyancing experience (although training will be provided)

Requirements:

willingness to learn

team-player

able to be supervised closely and to learn quickly

able to get on with it and work independently

able to cope in a fast-paced environment with lots of pressure

able to cope with multiple files at a time

Please note we will only contact you if your CV is short-listed.

Desired Skills:

bond registration

transfer

deeds office

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Secretary

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our Client is a very well known Conveyancing firm

