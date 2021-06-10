Junior Conveyancing Secretary

Permanent position available in a well established firm.
Role entails:
- customer service
- taking ownership of a matter from start to finish
- document drafting
- filing
- dealing with clients, banks, estate agents, municipalities, body corporates, deeds office etc
- above average software skills
- above average command of the English language (spoken and written)
- understanding of the conveyancing process
- previous conveyancing experience (although training will be provided)
Requirements:
- willingness to learn
- team-player
- able to be supervised closely and to learn quickly
- able to get on with it and work independently
- able to cope in a fast-paced environment with lots of pressure
- able to cope with multiple files at a time
Please note we will only contact you if your CV is short-listed. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- bond registration
- transfer
- deeds office
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Secretary
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our Client is a very well known Conveyancing firm