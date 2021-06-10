Junior Conveyancing Secretary

Jun 10, 2021

Permanent position available in a well established firm.

Role entails:

  • customer service
  • taking ownership of a matter from start to finish
  • document drafting
  • filing
  • dealing with clients, banks, estate agents, municipalities, body corporates, deeds office etc
  • above average software skills
  • above average command of the English language (spoken and written)
  • understanding of the conveyancing process
  • previous conveyancing experience (although training will be provided)

Requirements:

  • willingness to learn
  • team-player
  • able to be supervised closely and to learn quickly
  • able to get on with it and work independently
  • able to cope in a fast-paced environment with lots of pressure
  • able to cope with multiple files at a time

Please note we will only contact you if your CV is short-listed. If you do not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • bond registration
  • transfer
  • deeds office

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Secretary

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our Client is a very well known Conveyancing firm

Learn more/Apply for this position