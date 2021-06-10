Learnership at Rheochem

Rheochem is offering a 9 month Water Treatment Learnership(starting 1st July 2021)to Chemistry and Chemical Enginerring graduates only. The successful applicant will have work responsibilities during the Learnership, as well as being allowed study and experiential learning time.
Desired Skills:
- aptitude for science and engineering
- proven problem solving ability
- ability to work in a team and individually
- ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing
- ability to give and follow instructions
- ability to understand processes
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Rheochem is a specialty water treatment chemical company based in Westmead, Pinetown. Further details can be obtained from our website.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- NA for Learnerships