POSITION : SENIOR LITIGATION SECRETARY

AREA : RANDBURG, JOHANNESBURG

SALARY : MARKET RELATED

START DATE: IMMEDIATE STARTERS!!!

SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

MUST have minimum 5 years litigation experience- High and Magistrate Court (Civil Litigation)

Typing of High Court & Magistrates Court litigation documents (Civil Litigation)

Drafting and typing of legal documents, notices and pleadings

General secretarial duties

General administrative duties

Successful incumbent will also be the PA to the Head of Litigation

Ghost Practice experience

Able to work independently and part of a team.

Accurate typing

Proficient in English and Afrikaans

Computer and Microsoft literate

Working on Caselines is Advantageous

Please note that preference will be given to Immediate starters!!!

Should you feel that you meet all the requirements for the role, please email your updated CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

