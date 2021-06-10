Management Accountant (CIMA) at Headhunters

Jun 10, 2021

Our client who operates in various industries, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Management Accountant (CIMA).

The successful candidate will be performing financial and cost accounting related functions, including the analysis and reporting of the financial and operational results.

Responsibilities:

Financial supervision and/ or performance of various tasks in the following areas, including but not limited to:

  • Financial support to various projects targeting revenue enhancement, cost control and risk management.
  • Monthly management accounting preparation and reporting.
  • Inventory and cost of sales control.
  • Debtors control.
  • Creditors control.
  • Fixed assets control.
  • Banking control.
  • Finalisation of monthly trial balances including journals and reconciliations.
  • Statutory returns (VAT, PAYE)

Education and Experience:

  • Tertiary accounting qualifications/ CIMA advantageous.
  • Proven accounting experience.
  • Advanced Syspro skills.
  • Advanced Excel skills and dashboard creation.
  • Have a proven ability to communicate effectively with all staff at all levels.
  • Have shown ability to think independently and operate without supervision and guidance.
  • A high level of professionalism, confidentiality and good interpersonal skills.
  • Computer literacy with high levels of accuracy.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines/ time constraints.
  • Problem and conflict solving skills.
  • Be able to communicate verbally in a clear, concise, professional, tactful, diplomatic and sincere manner on all levels.
  • Good planning, organisational, analytical and decision making skills.
  • High level of accuracy with good attention to details.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position