Management Accountant (CIMA) at Headhunters

Our client who operates in various industries, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Management Accountant (CIMA).
The successful candidate will be performing financial and cost accounting related functions, including the analysis and reporting of the financial and operational results.
Responsibilities:
Financial supervision and/ or performance of various tasks in the following areas, including but not limited to:
- Financial support to various projects targeting revenue enhancement, cost control and risk management.
- Monthly management accounting preparation and reporting.
- Inventory and cost of sales control.
- Debtors control.
- Creditors control.
- Fixed assets control.
- Banking control.
- Finalisation of monthly trial balances including journals and reconciliations.
- Statutory returns (VAT, PAYE)
Education and Experience:
- Tertiary accounting qualifications/ CIMA advantageous.
- Proven accounting experience.
- Advanced Syspro skills.
- Advanced Excel skills and dashboard creation.
- Have a proven ability to communicate effectively with all staff at all levels.
- Have shown ability to think independently and operate without supervision and guidance.
- A high level of professionalism, confidentiality and good interpersonal skills.
- Computer literacy with high levels of accuracy.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines/ time constraints.
- Problem and conflict solving skills.
- Be able to communicate verbally in a clear, concise, professional, tactful, diplomatic and sincere manner on all levels.
- Good planning, organisational, analytical and decision making skills.
- High level of accuracy with good attention to details.
