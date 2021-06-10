Management Accountant (CIMA) at Headhunters

Our client who operates in various industries, based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Management Accountant (CIMA).

The successful candidate will be performing financial and cost accounting related functions, including the analysis and reporting of the financial and operational results.

Responsibilities:

Financial supervision and/ or performance of various tasks in the following areas, including but not limited to:

Financial support to various projects targeting revenue enhancement, cost control and risk management.

Monthly management accounting preparation and reporting.

Inventory and cost of sales control.

Debtors control.

Creditors control.

Fixed assets control.

Banking control.

Finalisation of monthly trial balances including journals and reconciliations.

Statutory returns (VAT, PAYE)

Education and Experience:

Tertiary accounting qualifications/ CIMA advantageous.

Proven accounting experience.

Advanced Syspro skills.

Advanced Excel skills and dashboard creation.

Have a proven ability to communicate effectively with all staff at all levels.

Have shown ability to think independently and operate without supervision and guidance.

A high level of professionalism, confidentiality and good interpersonal skills.

Computer literacy with high levels of accuracy.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines/ time constraints.

Problem and conflict solving skills.

Be able to communicate verbally in a clear, concise, professional, tactful, diplomatic and sincere manner on all levels.

Good planning, organisational, analytical and decision making skills.

High level of accuracy with good attention to details.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

