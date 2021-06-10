Manufacturing Manager/ENGINEER (Automotive component) Epping Industrial R850000 to R1100000 CTC Per Annum

Manufacturing Manager/ENGINEER (Automotive component)

Epping Industrial

R850,000 to R1,100,000 CTC Per Annum

An Automotive Component Manufacturer/ Machine Shop/ Press/ Assembly seeks a Manufacturing Manager to organize and direct the manufacturing operations, assets, and staff.

Responsibilities:

Schedule production.

Full exposure to staffing.

Control of equipment.

Exercising cost control.

Ensuring strict quality control.

Ensuring strict inventory control.

Coordinate production activities with those of another department.

Implement manufacturing strategies and action plans.

Manage projects and the installing and upgrading of new machinery in the Machine Shop.

Initiate plans and processes which minimize manufacturing costs through effective utilization of manpower equipment, facilities, materials, and capital.

Assure attainment of business objectives and production schedules while ensuring product standards.

Manage safety, waste, quality, and ensure maximum outputs.

Requirements:

Excellent exposure to TS16949 and ISO 9001

Excellent exposure/experience in Lean Manufacturing

Experience working on SAP

Experience in product development,

Experience in procurement

Knowledge and experience in budgeting

Knowledge and exposure of the Automotive Manufacturing/Machine Shop

Knowledge of the Labour act

Knowledge of the BCEA

Knowledge of the OHSA.

Required Qualifications:

Min Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Diploma/ Degree in Operations Management/ Project Management

15 years experience in a high volume/ high speed/ precision manufacturing environment.

English and Afrikaans

Must have own car.

Please send your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

BCEA

OHSA

Labour Act

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position