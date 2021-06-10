MySQL DBA – Linux

Our leading client in the financial industry is looking for MySQL Database Administrator with strong experience in Linux to be based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

To design, test, implement, maintain and control relevant databases to ensure accurate installation and configuration of database and software to maintain a client centric and secure database environment.

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Provide resolution of database conflicts to align to quality standards and eliminate inappropriate data usage

Support the building of a scalable and resilient database system to mitigate disaster and performance risks

Design and create relational databases; scripts for standard and non-standard database access and provide database administrative support; replication processes and maintenance

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within company and/or across the FRG

Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Experience and requirements

Completed relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field

5 years’ experience in Database Administration

2 years ‘hands-on’ MySQL database administration experience (install, set-up, backup, restore, security stuff, high availability/replication, monitoring/alerting, major/minor upgrades)

Design and administration of logical and relational databases in diverse technological environments

Solid experience in Unix/Linux skills (create files, view files, navigate around directories, monitor disk space)

Troubleshooting and analysis protocol

Various database systems – MYSQL & Postgres

Database queries and theory

Distributed computing architectures

