MySQL DBA – Linux

Jun 10, 2021

Our leading client in the financial industry is looking for MySQL Database Administrator with strong experience in Linux to be based in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

  • To design, test, implement, maintain and control relevant databases to ensure accurate installation and configuration of database and software to maintain a client centric and secure database environment.
  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
  • Provide resolution of database conflicts to align to quality standards and eliminate inappropriate data usage
  • Support the building of a scalable and resilient database system to mitigate disaster and performance risks
  • Design and create relational databases; scripts for standard and non-standard database access and provide database administrative support; replication processes and maintenance
  • Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within company and/or across the FRG
  • Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
  • Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions
  • Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
  • Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
  • Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Experience and requirements

  • Completed relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
  • 5 years’ experience in Database Administration
  • 2 years ‘hands-on’ MySQL database administration experience (install, set-up, backup, restore, security stuff, high availability/replication, monitoring/alerting, major/minor upgrades)
  • Design and administration of logical and relational databases in diverse technological environments
  • Solid experience in Unix/Linux skills (create files, view files, navigate around directories, monitor disk space)
  • Troubleshooting and analysis protocol
  • Various database systems – MYSQL & Postgres
  • Database queries and theory
  • Distributed computing architectures

Desired Skills:

  • MySQL
  • database administration
  • Linux
  • postgres
  • Unix

