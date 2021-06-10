MySQL DBA – Linux

Our leading client in the financial industry is looking for MySQL Database Administrator with strong experience in Linux to be based in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities
- To design, test, implement, maintain and control relevant databases to ensure accurate installation and configuration of database and software to maintain a client centric and secure database environment.
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
- Provide resolution of database conflicts to align to quality standards and eliminate inappropriate data usage
- Support the building of a scalable and resilient database system to mitigate disaster and performance risks
- Design and create relational databases; scripts for standard and non-standard database access and provide database administrative support; replication processes and maintenance
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within company and/or across the FRG
- Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions
- Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
- Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
- Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
Experience and requirements
- Completed relevant Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field
- 5 years’ experience in Database Administration
- 2 years ‘hands-on’ MySQL database administration experience (install, set-up, backup, restore, security stuff, high availability/replication, monitoring/alerting, major/minor upgrades)
- Design and administration of logical and relational databases in diverse technological environments
- Solid experience in Unix/Linux skills (create files, view files, navigate around directories, monitor disk space)
- Troubleshooting and analysis protocol
- Various database systems – MYSQL & Postgres
- Database queries and theory
- Distributed computing architectures
