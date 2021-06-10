Office Manager

Office Manager – Cape Town Northern Suburbs

Salary: R25 000 – R35 000pm CTC

My client in the tourism industry seeks to employ an Office Manager. To be successful in this role, you should be thoughtful leader and a confident decision-maker.

Requirements:

Proven managerial experience or similar executive role within the tourism industry,

Experience with accounts, planning and budgeting,

Knowledge of business process and functions (finance, HR, procurement, operations etc.),

Excellent communication skills,

Outstanding organizational and leadership skills,

Problem-solving aptitude and attention to detail,

Ability to work extra hours when required,

Own reliable car,

Proficient using Travelogic and Sage Pastel is absolutely essential.

Responsibilities:

Oversee day-to-day operations,

Design strategy and set goals for growth,

Maintain budgets and optimize expenses,

Set policies and processes,

Ensure employees work productively and develop professionally,

Oversee recruitment and training of new employees,

Evaluate and improve operations and financial performance,

Direct the employee assessment process,

Prepare regular financial reports for upper management,

Provide solutions to issues (e.g. profit decline, employee conflicts, loss of business to competitors),

Liaising with auditors and statutory bodies,

Reporting to head office, liaising with suppliers, managing people and establishing policies.

If you meet all of the requirements above and would to apply, send your updated CV in PDF, matric certificate and tertiary qualification with a recent photo to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Management

Accounting

Budgets

Finances

Training

Payroll

Customer Service

Travelogic

Sage Pastel

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

