Online English Tutor

Exciting opportunity to be part of Teaching team.

We are looking for Online English Tutors, to be based at our Centre in Umhlanga.

You will work Tues – Sat, 20:30pm – 04:00am

or

Tues – Sat, 14:30pm – 22:00pm

Full Training provided

Must have;

Neutral English Accent

Matric with either a Diploma or Degree

TEFL preferable

MUST BE AVAILABLE TO START IMMEDIATELY

send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Teaching

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Global leader in Online Teaching

Learn more/Apply for this position