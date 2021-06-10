Online English Tutor

Exciting opportunity to be part of Teaching team.
We are looking for Online English Tutors, to be based at our Centre in Umhlanga.
You will work Tues – Sat, 20:30pm – 04:00am
or
Tues – Sat, 14:30pm – 22:00pm
Full Training provided
Must have;
Neutral English Accent
Matric with either a Diploma or Degree
TEFL preferable
MUST BE AVAILABLE TO START IMMEDIATELY
send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Teaching
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Global leader in Online Teaching