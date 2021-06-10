Online English Tutor

Jun 10, 2021

Exciting opportunity to be part of Teaching team.
We are looking for Online English Tutors, to be based at our Centre in Umhlanga.
You will work Tues – Sat, 20:30pm – 04:00am
or
Tues – Sat, 14:30pm – 22:00pm

Full Training provided

Must have;
Neutral English Accent
Matric with either a Diploma or Degree
TEFL preferable

MUST BE AVAILABLE TO START IMMEDIATELY
send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Teaching

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Global leader in Online Teaching

