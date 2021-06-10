Operations Manager Mining

A very sccessful company in the mining sector offering technical solutions such as drilling, blasting and contibuous improvement related to technical services.

This is a newly created role for an individual with solid experience in the mining sector and strong all-round managerail experience in a similar space. Haveing the contacts and relationship in the industry is essential, as is the ability to lead a very competent and experienced team and take them to new heights. A passion for growing the business and serving clients is essential.

The role will require frequent travel to clients sites and some in-office days to take care of administrative functions related to general management. The role reports to the directors of the business.

A relevant degree in Mining Engineering, Busines Management or similar is required

Strong stakeholder relationships in the mining industry

Strong financial acumen

Senior level people management

Technical mining knowldege

The role is only open to South African citizens and prefence will be given to AA candidates

Communication will be with shortlisted candidates only.

To applt please send a copy of CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Mining

Stakeholder relations

General and operations management

people skills

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

