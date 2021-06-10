Owners Site Manager – Wind Energy

Fixed Term Contract – 2 years

Are you that level-headed construction professional that people rally around to get the job done?

Is this you?

You know that construction is tough, it’s tough on everybody. You know that the pressure is real with ‘on time’ and ‘within budget’ taking priority. You enjoy what you do regardless because this is when you are in your element. You are detail orientated, analytical and proactive. Your high energy and motivation is never far away when you are around, this affects the people around you and gets them going.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As the lead on site, you will oversee site-specific aspects of projects. Amongst other things you are expected to enforce HSE and quality policies with the aim of having an incident free team culture which is important. The position requires you to monitor all construction works ensuring compliance with permits and standards, managing contractors, and coordinating contracts and individual construction services. You will be liaising with landowners and the local authorities, interacting with Eskom, fulfilling all reporting obligations at a high standard. Your ability to read Wind energy designs helps you make sure they are followed and executed according to plan. You already have an idea of what this position will need from you, overseeing project milestones, grid connection, grid code testing, PR testing, COD etc.

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be joining an international renewable energy organisation that take pride in their contribution to a greener future. They develop, finance, build, own and operate renewable energy facilities across South Africa.

What you’ll need

A Degree in Engineering or Construction is required alongside no less than 5 years’ experience working on Wind energy projects. If you have experience on hybrid projects or battery storage technologies, then even better. This organisation is looking for a level-headed leader, someone proactive and motivating. It is important to have the ability to communicate well, be detail orientated but also to bring on board someone that strives to create a wonderful team culture.

What you’ll get

Other than a market related salary you will have the opportunity to work alongside an expert in renewable energy technologies whether it be wind, solar, battery storage… one of the few to be awarded Hybrid projects during the risk mitigating program. Team cohesion is taken seriously, and achievements are recognised.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Wind Energy Construction

Leadership

EPC

Proactive

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

