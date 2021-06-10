Process Manager

Our client, a market leader in Telecommunications is looking for a Process Manager to join their team.

Africa encompasses the management of processes and reporting relating to the following areas:

SOX controls

Direct cost management

Procurement & Sourcing

Warehouse & Inventory

Accounts Payable in a Shared Services Environment

Project accounting

The incumbent will primarily be responsible for the following in terms of the above functions:

Standardise on the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at both a market and regional level, liaising with the respective teams in each market to ensure alignment of objectives, risks and priorities

Work with the IT team and the markets to develop, implement and streamlining management reporting, and work with the teams to identify and address data integrity issues and implement appropriate controls (systems or manual) to ensure accurate, timely and complete data to enable management through reporting.

Coordinate, drive and report on specific process and system improvement initiatives using lean six sigma methodology (DMAIC model)

Support strategic initiatives and programs

Ensure adoption of BPM practices across the region and report on review of processes by process owners, and update process standards to reflect best practices. This should be linked to driving specific improvement initiatives identified in terms of the above.

Facilitating specialized training on systems and process

QUALIFICATIONS:

Expertise within financial management and management accounting

Ability to assimilate various types of information and identifying which are relevant

Ability to analyse business problems

Apply creative thinking to finding business solutions

Apply systems thinking to business problems and solutions

Apply problem solving techniques to business problem, particularly root cause analysis

Pay careful attention to detail

Ability to communicate with stakeholders at all levels

Have negotiation and conflict resolution skills

Have good collaboration and teamwork skills

Have a sound knowledge of business analysis and business process tools and techniques

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Four-year degree preferred with concentration in accounting or finance.

Seven to ten years of business process analysis or business analysis experience across different functional areas

Certification in Business Process Management or Business Analysis for a professional institute (Beneficial):

Certified Business Process Professional (CBPP)



Certified Business Process Associate (CBPA)



Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP)



Certification of Capability in Business Analysis (CCBA)



Certificate in Business Process Management from an International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) or Association of Business Process Professionals (ABPMP) endorsed education provider

Certificates in Business Process Management Techniques from an endorsed education provider:

Business Process Mapping and Modelling



Business Process Redesign and Improvement



Business Process Simulation



Business Process Architecture



Lean



Six Sigma

