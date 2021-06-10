Our client, a market leader in Telecommunications is looking for a Process Manager to join their team.
Africa encompasses the management of processes and reporting relating to the following areas:
- SOX controls
- Direct cost management
- Procurement & Sourcing
- Warehouse & Inventory
- Accounts Payable in a Shared Services Environment
- Project accounting
The incumbent will primarily be responsible for the following in terms of the above functions:
- Standardise on the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at both a market and regional level, liaising with the respective teams in each market to ensure alignment of objectives, risks and priorities
- Work with the IT team and the markets to develop, implement and streamlining management reporting, and work with the teams to identify and address data integrity issues and implement appropriate controls (systems or manual) to ensure accurate, timely and complete data to enable management through reporting.
- Coordinate, drive and report on specific process and system improvement initiatives using lean six sigma methodology (DMAIC model)
- Support strategic initiatives and programs
- Ensure adoption of BPM practices across the region and report on review of processes by process owners, and update process standards to reflect best practices. This should be linked to driving specific improvement initiatives identified in terms of the above.
- Facilitating specialized training on systems and process
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Expertise within financial management and management accounting
- Ability to assimilate various types of information and identifying which are relevant
- Ability to analyse business problems
- Apply creative thinking to finding business solutions
- Apply systems thinking to business problems and solutions
- Apply problem solving techniques to business problem, particularly root cause analysis
- Pay careful attention to detail
- Ability to communicate with stakeholders at all levels
- Have negotiation and conflict resolution skills
- Have good collaboration and teamwork skills
- Have a sound knowledge of business analysis and business process tools and techniques
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:
- Four-year degree preferred with concentration in accounting or finance.
- Seven to ten years of business process analysis or business analysis experience across different functional areas
- Certification in Business Process Management or Business Analysis for a professional institute (Beneficial):
- Certified Business Process Professional (CBPP)
- Certified Business Process Associate (CBPA)
- Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP)
- Certification of Capability in Business Analysis (CCBA)
- Certificate in Business Process Management from an International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA) or Association of Business Process Professionals (ABPMP) endorsed education provider
- Certificates in Business Process Management Techniques from an endorsed education provider:
- Business Process Mapping and Modelling
- Business Process Redesign and Improvement
- Business Process Simulation
- Business Process Architecture
- Lean
- Six Sigma
