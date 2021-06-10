Production Supervisor

Jun 10, 2021

Job Description:

Control & report on product quality parameters
– Control product, production processes & raw material stock levels
– Maintain people, plant, machinery and equipment
– Drive safety, health & hygiene
– Manage a team

Job Requirements:

Four to five years relevant experience in FMCG environment
– Matric Certificate
– Relevant M+3 Qualification in Production or Commerce
– Computer Literacy (advantageous)
– Must be honest, reliable and accountable
– Must be willing to work overtime & weekends

Learn more/Apply for this position