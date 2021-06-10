Quality Control Manager at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.

As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!

Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!

Main purpose of the role:

To look after the technical aspects and projects of the Quality Control Department. The position requires technical leadership based on strong specialist knowledge and insight in especially the Chemistry, but also the Microbiological field to effectively support the QA Head of Department

Qualifications with knowledge of Food Safety systems to your advantage

BTech Chemistry with Microbiology as a 2nd major

Bsc with Chemistry/Biochemistry with Microbiology as a 2nd major

Knowledge and experience

Food processing / production

Leading of projects especially in the subject of Chemistry

Au fait with laboratory equipment and interpretation of results obtained from HPLC, LC-MS, NIR and similar scientific testing equipment.

Working with people / Supervision / Team work

Strong Analytical skills

Strong problem-solving abilities

Mathematical skills

Key Responsibilities

Support to QA Head of Department

Focus on problem solving of food ingredient / food production issues

Have a deep knowledge of and insight into food chemistry

Responsible for leading Projects to the successful completion thereof within set time frames

Ongoing support to technical laboratory staff related to daily problem solving of product/production related issues

Coordinate and conduct training for internal employees and upgrade older procedures as required

Perform Verification and validation activities related to Laboratory standards (e.g. procedure validations)

Reporting writing and Presentation of progress on projects to management

Daily administrative tasks related to the job portfolio

Daily Filing of testing and food safety required paperwork

Adhering to food safety requirements as laid down by the company and the company’s Food Safety Certification Standards

Execution of duties assigned by QA Management from time to time not listed above

Requirements

Minimum of 5 years’ experience

Minimum of 5 years food processing experience

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a production/manufacturing environment

We will only review applications that are based in the CPT area, a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria.

If you have not heard back from our HR department within 4 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Quality Management

chemistry testing knowledge and experience

microbiology testing knowledge and experience

Food processing knowledge and experience

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years FMCG

5 to 10 years Quality Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

