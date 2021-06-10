Quality Control Manager at The Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.
As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!
Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!
Main purpose of the role:
To look after the technical aspects and projects of the Quality Control Department. The position requires technical leadership based on strong specialist knowledge and insight in especially the Chemistry, but also the Microbiological field to effectively support the QA Head of Department
Qualifications with knowledge of Food Safety systems to your advantage
- BTech Chemistry with Microbiology as a 2nd major
- Bsc with Chemistry/Biochemistry with Microbiology as a 2nd major
Knowledge and experience
- Food processing / production
- Leading of projects especially in the subject of Chemistry
- Au fait with laboratory equipment and interpretation of results obtained from HPLC, LC-MS, NIR and similar scientific testing equipment.
- Working with people / Supervision / Team work
- Strong Analytical skills
- Strong problem-solving abilities
- Mathematical skills
Key Responsibilities
- Support to QA Head of Department
- Focus on problem solving of food ingredient / food production issues
- Have a deep knowledge of and insight into food chemistry
- Responsible for leading Projects to the successful completion thereof within set time frames
- Ongoing support to technical laboratory staff related to daily problem solving of product/production related issues
- Coordinate and conduct training for internal employees and upgrade older procedures as required
- Perform Verification and validation activities related to Laboratory standards (e.g. procedure validations)
- Reporting writing and Presentation of progress on projects to management
- Daily administrative tasks related to the job portfolio
- Daily Filing of testing and food safety required paperwork
- Adhering to food safety requirements as laid down by the company and the company’s Food Safety Certification Standards
- Execution of duties assigned by QA Management from time to time not listed above
Requirements
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience
- Minimum of 5 years food processing experience
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within a production/manufacturing environment
We will only review applications that are based in the CPT area, a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria.
If you have not heard back from our HR department within 4 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Quality Management
- chemistry testing knowledge and experience
- microbiology testing knowledge and experience
- Food processing knowledge and experience
- FMCG
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years FMCG
- 5 to 10 years Quality Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree