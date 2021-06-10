Raw Materials Procurement Manager

Duties:

? Plan, negotiate and execute purchases with local and international key suppliers

? Maintain expenditure within budget

? Conduct and maintain costing of major raw material inputs

? Manage negotiations and contracts of supply

? Maintain quality of stock received and stock levels to specification

? Maintain and measure accurate forward cost planning

? Manage hedged positions, protecting against negative market movements

? Investigate and benchmark alternate suppliers of raw materials world-wide

? Compile and maintain critical financial controls, reporting and matrixes at a group level

? Build sustainable relationships with key internal and external stakeholders

? Manage and develop subordinates

Requirements:

? BComm or similar Accounting degree

? 5 years direct purchasing experience

? Experience dealing with negotiations, contracts of supply and financial reporting at a senior level

