Raw Materials Procurement Manager

Duties:
? Plan, negotiate and execute purchases with local and international key suppliers
? Maintain expenditure within budget
? Conduct and maintain costing of major raw material inputs
? Manage negotiations and contracts of supply
? Maintain quality of stock received and stock levels to specification
? Maintain and measure accurate forward cost planning
? Manage hedged positions, protecting against negative market movements
? Investigate and benchmark alternate suppliers of raw materials world-wide
? Compile and maintain critical financial controls, reporting and matrixes at a group level
? Build sustainable relationships with key internal and external stakeholders
? Manage and develop subordinates
Requirements:
? BComm or similar Accounting degree
? 5 years direct purchasing experience
? Experience dealing with negotiations, contracts of supply and financial reporting at a senior level