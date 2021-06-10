React Native Mobile – FullStack Developer

We have an opening for a React Native/Full stack Mobile Developer to join the team in developing high profile, native apps at either our Cape Town or Johannesburg office.(Role can be remote).

You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, and multi-skilled team of developers and designers, as well as working closely with product owners to deliver sound, technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users, across the web and mobile space.

Skills & Competencies:

Solid experience of object-oriented programing and design.

Understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication.

Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams.

Qualifications & Experience:

BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred, though not essential.

3+ years in Android mobile development.

Must have React-native experience and knowledge

Comfortable with HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Experience with XML, JSON, REST.

Experience with Git.

Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential).

Desired Skills:

React

Native

Javascript

REST

