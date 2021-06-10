Sales Manager: Commercial Vehicles
Company car for business purposes
R66 000
Provident fund, medical aid, cellphone.
Main Tasks:
Staff management.
Manage and control financial, sales and operational KPI’s
Achievement of sales targets, evaluating, and developing processes that drive sales.
Improve dealer network cooperation strategy.
REQUIREMENTS
3 Year Tertiary qualification (Retail Management / BCom)
3-5 years’ experience in the commercial vehicle sales and marketing environment, including truck, trailer and bus sales
Basic commercial vehicle technical skills and advantage
Used vehicle sales experience an advantage
Proven track record of achieving sales targets
Leading teams with proven leadership skills
3+ years in people management
High level of Emotional Intelligence
Competitor trend analysis
Vehicle sales legislation knowledge
Ability to create and implement strategic sales & marketing plans.
Excellent negotiation skills.
Desired Skills:
- Commercial Vehicle Sales
- Truck Sales
- Bus Sales
- Trailer Sales
- Staff Management
- Financial Management
- Sales Management
- Targets
About The Employer:
Part of an international group.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Company Vehicle