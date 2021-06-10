Sales Manager Commercial Vehicles

Sales Manager: Commercial Vehicles

Company car for business purposes

R66 000

Provident fund, medical aid, cellphone.

Main Tasks:

Staff management.

Manage and control financial, sales and operational KPI’s

Achievement of sales targets, evaluating, and developing processes that drive sales.

Improve dealer network cooperation strategy.

REQUIREMENTS

3 Year Tertiary qualification (Retail Management / BCom)

3-5 years’ experience in the commercial vehicle sales and marketing environment, including truck, trailer and bus sales

Basic commercial vehicle technical skills and advantage

Used vehicle sales experience an advantage

Proven track record of achieving sales targets

Leading teams with proven leadership skills

3+ years in people management

High level of Emotional Intelligence

Competitor trend analysis

Vehicle sales legislation knowledge

Ability to create and implement strategic sales & marketing plans.

Excellent negotiation skills.

Desired Skills:

Commercial Vehicle Sales

Truck Sales

Bus Sales

Trailer Sales

Staff Management

Financial Management

Sales Management

Targets

About The Employer:

Part of an international group.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Company Vehicle

Learn more/Apply for this position