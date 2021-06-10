Sales Representative (Education industry experienc at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Play a key role contributing to the growth of cutting-edge FinTech company in Joburg offering innovative & secure payment solutions to the Education sector seeking an ambitious Sales Representative to join its team. You must have at least 4 years experience as a Teacher or as a Sales Professional with experience working with schools. This is a remote role where some days might feel monotonous while others will be challenging but hugely rewarding as you try getting schools to take on a new system. Buy-in must come from multiple stakeholders & oftentimes, you will need to be managing multiple schools in various stages of the sales pipeline. You will require a passion for data, preferably be a user of Snapscan, Zapper, banking apps with exceptional communication skills via phone and email, especially in a cold call environment. Our client is treading new territory in the Education Tech industry & as a sales agent, you will have the opportunity to contribute significantly to the companys growth during this pivotal [URL Removed] your Sales Pipeline: Identify, engage with, and sign (close) new prospective client schools within your sales region. This can include cold calling, attending relevant conferences, hosting product demonstrations at SGB meetings, pitching to multiple key decision makers over a series of weeks.

Launch newly signed clients. This includes scheduling product training sessions with school-end users, to the point at which they load their first collection.

Successfully handover the maintenance of client relationships to an account manager in your area to ensure ongoing client activity and to reduce the risk of dormancy.

Work within our CRM system, to manage, track and update changes in your sales pipeline.

REQUIREMENTS:

An extremely talented teacher with precisely 4-5 years experience (your school will be very sad to see you go) OR a sales professional with experience in schools.

Exceptional communication skills via phone and email, especially in a cold call environment.

Commercial nous.

Remote selling experience a distinct advantage e.g., selling Honey jewellery, or similar, to supplement your income.

Love of data.

Strong computer literacy skills.

User of education apps, Snapscan, Zapper, banking apps.

Attention to detail and a strong foundation of the basics. E.g., Your meetings are scheduled and executed strategically, your CRM is updated, and travel time is planned to support your weekly/monthly priorities.

Advantageous –

Previous experience with CRM systems.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to organise and manage ones own time and meetings strategically and effectively.

Confident but not arrogant.

High achiever, A-type personality with strong attention to detail.

Influential and outgoing personality.

A positive and persistent attitude is a must in a sales process that can sometimes feel slow-going.

Resilience: you are not beaten down when faced with rejection or challenge.

A consultative sales and customer service mindset; you have a strong desire to draw out feedback from our clients and can present creative ways of solving problems our schools face.

Being solution oriented.

Strong desire to be successful: Internal locus of control.

