Sales Representative – New Business

Job Description:
Core Functions:
- Maintain and growth of existing base
- Complete understanding of pricing and services offered
- Full website training to all existing clients, continually
- Establish and maintain current client and potential client relationships
- Prepare a variety of status reports, including call reports and follow ups
- Report directly to the sales Manager.
- Communicate new service opportunities, business leads, information, special developments or feedback gathered through client visits to sales Manager.
- Demonstrate ability to interact and co-operate with all company employees.
- Maintain professional internal/external relationships that meet company core values.
- Identify and resolve client concerns
- Meet New business Sales targets and increase growth on the base, percentage to be advised once the base has been calculated
- All information dealt with is highly confidential
- Participate in and assist with coordination of marketing events
Requirements
Must be articulate and able to communicate at all levels
Sound knowledge of administration
Computer literate (PowerPoint, Excel, Word etc.)
The position requires someone who is meticulous, attentive to detail, able to work under pressure in a stressful environment with minimum supervision
Drivers License and Own Transport
Be able to multitask
Good communication skills, verbally and via e-mail.
Good knowledge of JNB and surrounding area
- Must have Courier Sales Experience for At Least 5 years
- Must have reliable transport and a valid drivers licence
- Must Understand all aspects of The Courier Industries
- Must have Matric
- Must have no criminal record
- Must be presentable and be able to negotiate at Director level
- Must be able to work flexible times
- Must be self-motivated and driven
- Must enjoy presenting presentations in Boardrooms
- Must have excellent communication and written skills
- Must be accurate – quoting and rates driven
- Must have previous sales experience
- International Courier experience a great advantage