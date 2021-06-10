Sales Representative – New Business

Job Description:

Core Functions:

Maintain and growth of existing base

Complete understanding of pricing and services offered

Full website training to all existing clients, continually

Establish and maintain current client and potential client relationships

Prepare a variety of status reports, including call reports and follow ups

Report directly to the sales Manager.

Communicate new service opportunities, business leads, information, special developments or feedback gathered through client visits to sales Manager.

Demonstrate ability to interact and co-operate with all company employees.

Maintain professional internal/external relationships that meet company core values.

Identify and resolve client concerns

Meet New business Sales targets and increase growth on the base, percentage to be advised once the base has been calculated

All information dealt with is highly confidential

Participate in and assist with coordination of marketing events

Requirements

Must be articulate and able to communicate at all levels

Sound knowledge of administration

Computer literate (PowerPoint, Excel, Word etc.)

The position requires someone who is meticulous, attentive to detail, able to work under pressure in a stressful environment with minimum supervision

Drivers License and Own Transport

Be able to multitask

Good communication skills, verbally and via e-mail.

Good knowledge of JNB and surrounding area

Must have Courier Sales Experience for At Least 5 years

Must have reliable transport and a valid drivers licence

Must Understand all aspects of The Courier Industries

Must have Matric

Must have no criminal record

Must be presentable and be able to negotiate at Director level

Must be able to work flexible times

Must be self-motivated and driven

Must enjoy presenting presentations in Boardrooms

Must have excellent communication and written skills

Must be accurate – quoting and rates driven

Must have previous sales experience

International Courier experience a great advantage

Learn more/Apply for this position