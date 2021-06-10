Senior Accountant

Jun 10, 2021

An exciting opportunity is available for a suitably qualified Accountant to join the team. This position will be based in Roodepoort.

Duties Include:

  • Managing and maintaining all assets and the asset register as well as cashbook control and reconciliation
  • Balance sheet reconciliations, internal reconciliations as well as petty cash reconciliation and reimbursement
  • Responsible for accrual journals, credit note processing
  • Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analysing account information
  • Provides financial information to management by researching and analysing accounting data, and preparing reports
  • Document financial transactions by entering account information
  • Recommends financial actions by analysing accounting options
  • Summarizes current financial status by collecting information, preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports
  • Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents
  • Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures
  • Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information
  • Maintains financial security by following internal controls
  • Prepares payments by verifying documentation and requesting disbursements
  • Answer accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations
  • Advises the Company on financial legal requirements, relevant legislation, and advising management on needed actions particularly pertaining to profitability
  • Experience in VAT, Tax, and SARS query process

About The Employer:

Educational & Experience Requirements

  • BCom in Accounting
  • 5 8 years experience in a similar role, preferably in the mining/engineering/manufacturing industries

