Senior Accountant

An exciting opportunity is available for a suitably qualified Accountant to join the team. This position will be based in Roodepoort.
Duties Include:
- Managing and maintaining all assets and the asset register as well as cashbook control and reconciliation
- Balance sheet reconciliations, internal reconciliations as well as petty cash reconciliation and reimbursement
- Responsible for accrual journals, credit note processing
- Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analysing account information
- Provides financial information to management by researching and analysing accounting data, and preparing reports
- Document financial transactions by entering account information
- Recommends financial actions by analysing accounting options
- Summarizes current financial status by collecting information, preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports
- Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents
- Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures
- Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information
- Maintains financial security by following internal controls
- Prepares payments by verifying documentation and requesting disbursements
- Answer accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations
- Advises the Company on financial legal requirements, relevant legislation, and advising management on needed actions particularly pertaining to profitability
- Experience in VAT, Tax, and SARS query process
About The Employer:
Educational & Experience Requirements
- BCom in Accounting
- 5 8 years experience in a similar role, preferably in the mining/engineering/manufacturing industries