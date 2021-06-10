Senior Accountant

An exciting opportunity is available for a suitably qualified Accountant to join the team. This position will be based in Roodepoort.

Duties Include:

Managing and maintaining all assets and the asset register as well as cashbook control and reconciliation

Balance sheet reconciliations, internal reconciliations as well as petty cash reconciliation and reimbursement

Responsible for accrual journals, credit note processing

Prepares asset, liability, and capital account entries by compiling and analysing account information

Provides financial information to management by researching and analysing accounting data, and preparing reports

Document financial transactions by entering account information

Recommends financial actions by analysing accounting options

Summarizes current financial status by collecting information, preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement, and other reports

Substantiates financial transactions by auditing documents

Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures

Reconciles financial discrepancies by collecting and analyzing account information

Maintains financial security by following internal controls

Prepares payments by verifying documentation and requesting disbursements

Answer accounting procedure questions by researching and interpreting accounting policy and regulations

Advises the Company on financial legal requirements, relevant legislation, and advising management on needed actions particularly pertaining to profitability

Experience in VAT, Tax, and SARS query process

About The Employer:

Educational & Experience Requirements

BCom in Accounting

5 8 years experience in a similar role, preferably in the mining/engineering/manufacturing industries

Learn more/Apply for this position