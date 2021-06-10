Senior Actuarial Analyst

The Senior Actuarial Analyst will assist the Actuarial Manager with the day to day operations of the actuarial department. This would include the valuation of technical provisions, capital modelling for economic and regulatory purposes, stress testing and scenario analysis, assisting with reinsurance reviews and being involved in any updates to pricing basic

Qualifications and Experience:

Actuarial degree.

Minimum of 8 actuarial exemptions including CA1 or equivalent good progress with ASSA exams with commitment to completion of all exams within a defined period OR Honours degree in Statistical Analysis /Actuarial Science (NQF level 7).

3-5 years’ experience in a similar position, preferably in insurance or investment management fields

Understanding of short-term insurance business

Good knowledge of Insurance Act and in particular SAM specifications and processes would be an advantage

Assess Market and Credit risk based on appropriate VaR models

Preparation of information required by Actuarial Manager for calibration of capital models

Assistance with reinsurance assessment for reinsurance renewals

Valuation of regulatory and economic capital requirements using internal models

Regular review and update of actuarial models

Ensure completion of risk metrics for use in reporting to Risk Committee

Support the Actuarial Department with periodic asset liability allocation exercise.

Strong knowledge of SAM

IFRS17 knowledge would be an advantage

Microsoft Office 365

Expertise on trend analysis and forecasting

Excellent knowledge of actuarial modelling including scenario analysis and stress testing

Technical Skills:

Strong actuarial technical skills

Experience in programming languages like VBA and python will be advantageous

Proficient MS Office skills

Project Management

Desired Skills:

Insurance Act

Statistical models

SAS/BASE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

A well known short term insurance company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident Fund

