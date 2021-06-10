The Senior Actuarial Analyst will assist the Actuarial Manager with the day to day operations of the actuarial department. This would include the valuation of technical provisions, capital modelling for economic and regulatory purposes, stress testing and scenario analysis, assisting with reinsurance reviews and being involved in any updates to pricing basic
Qualifications and Experience:
- Actuarial degree.
- Minimum of 8 actuarial exemptions including CA1 or equivalent good progress with ASSA exams with commitment to completion of all exams within a defined period OR Honours degree in Statistical Analysis /Actuarial Science (NQF level 7).
- 3-5 years’ experience in a similar position, preferably in insurance or investment management fields
- Understanding of short-term insurance business
- Good knowledge of Insurance Act and in particular SAM specifications and processes would be an advantage
- Assess Market and Credit risk based on appropriate VaR models
- Preparation of information required by Actuarial Manager for calibration of capital models
- Assistance with reinsurance assessment for reinsurance renewals
- Valuation of regulatory and economic capital requirements using internal models
- Regular review and update of actuarial models
- Ensure completion of risk metrics for use in reporting to Risk Committee
Support the Actuarial Department with periodic asset liability allocation exercise.
Strong knowledge of SAM
- IFRS17 knowledge would be an advantage
- Microsoft Office 365
- Expertise on trend analysis and forecasting
- Excellent knowledge of actuarial modelling including scenario analysis and stress testing
Technical Skills:
- Strong actuarial technical skills
- Experience in programming languages like VBA and python will be advantageous
- Proficient MS Office skills
- Project Management
Desired Skills:
- Insurance Act
- Statistical models
- SAS/BASE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
A well known short term insurance company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Provident Fund