Senior Compute Engineer at ASAP Resources

Our client is an international solutions provider of digital services. They are actively altering the digital transformation for all their customers around the world. They have a global network that connects them to a variety of specialist hubs and strategic partners.

They are currently looking for a Senior Compute Engineer.

Job Role Description:

The Senior Computing Team has responsibilities focused on the smooth running of our customers computing environment ensuring server, storage, back-up, OS, and application availability is maintained at the highest level.

The Senior Computing Support engineering position has responsibilities focused on the smooth running of our customers computing environment ensuring server, storage, back-up, OS, and application availability is maintained at the highest level. This is achieved by performing routine maintenance, testing failover and back up, implementing best practices etc. As a senior engineer you will be responsible for supporting the Tier 1 Team with complex Incidents, problems and changes always adhering to ITIL principles. You will also be required to support the Tier 1 Team out of hours as part of an on-call rota.

Role Responsibilities:

Day-to-day support and administration of our customer’s server operating systems and hosting platform environments.

Perform project and transition related duties regarding new deployments or development requirements.

Where required perform the ‘Lead Engineer’ role for some of our key customers on a support and project basis.

Troubleshooting technical faults and providing satisfactory fixes to the customer.

Provide technical consultancy to all other areas of the business to ensure the integrity, performance and support of new opportunities that involve Server support.

Regularly updating customers on progress of faults by telephone and email.

Regularly updating the ticketing system Service Now / Autotask with quality notes detailing progress and actions completed on open incidents, problems and change requests.

Completing customer environment Change Requests, including impact and risk analysis, implementing out of hours where required.

Providing administration for managed service customers.

Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

Capturing repeat faults and undertaking root cause analysis.

Proactive identification of fault trends.

Maintaining and updating customer technical documentation.

Constant knowledge capture and sharing.

Development of peer relationships with key Suppliers.

To stay up to date and accredited within the current technologies.

Work with the other departments to understand and share technical strategy

Delivery Responsibilities:

Work as part of the on-call rota and ensure resources are always available 24X7 and respond within SLA time frames to any calls from the MSC Tier 1 out of hours.

Attend the Change Advisory Board for customer change requests.

Attend meetings and working parties to represent the team where necessary.

Attend customer meetings to provide technical consultancy, usually by VC but occasionally on site.

Attend customer sites for onsite project and support related activities.

Help identify gaps in existing technical documentation, knowledge and skills.

Creating and maintaining of technical customer documentation.

Ensuring customer transition pre-requisites are delivered by EPM and Project Management.

Undertake technical audits for key customers where issues have been identified and as part of the Service Improvement Process.

Work closely with the solutions area of the business regarding developing new services and proposal.

Providing input to customer facing Technical Incident Reports.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS:

Change Implementation Quality.

Complete Partnership and Technical Skill Certifications Requirements.

Customer and End User Satisfaction and Relationships.

Customer Service Improvements.

Identify Project Opportunities.

ISO 270001 and 20000 Compliance.

Project Execution and Service Transition Quality.

Ticket Management Disciplines and SLA’s.

Timesheet Completion Quality.

Any added [URL Removed] & Competencies:

Accountable Execution.

Agile Transformation.

Cross-Business Engagement.

Entrepreneurial Spirit.

Excellent Customer Solutions.

Impactful Communication.

Inclusive Teamwork.

Positive Resilience.

Self-Driven Learning.

Smart Decision [URL Removed] Requirements:

Essential (3+ Years)

Experience in configuring, troubleshooting, patching and administering the Microsoft Windows Server Operating System [Phone Number Removed]; ) and key roles, including Active Directory, DNS, DHCP IIS, FTP, DFSR/ADFS/AD Connect and Clustering.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering VMware ESXi 6.x-7.x, vSphere SRM and vSphere Replication.

Experience in administrating Microsoft Azure and Office 365.

Experience of administering/scheduling Backup and Replication Solutions (HP Data Protector, Veeam, IBM Tivoli Storage Manager, Veritas Backup Exec, Veritas Net Backup).

Administration and Configuration of Microsoft System Centre Configuration Manager.

Administration & troubleshooting of Compute Hardware. (Dell, IBM, HP)

Desirable

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering Microsoft Hyper-V 2012 – 2019.

Administrating Microsoft SQL Server.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering ESET Antivirus solutions.

Administration of HP and IBM Tape Libraries.

Experience in managing Azure AD.

Experience in maintaining and administrating Azure ASR and executing DR Tests.

Experience in maintaining Azure Security Centre compliance.

Experience in administrating Microsoft 365.

Experience of administering and maintaining Azure backups.

Experience in Avavaar

Proficient understanding of PowerShell scripting.

Experience of configuring, troubleshooting and administering Exchange 2010 and 2016.Qualifications:

Graduate or qualified by experience.

Microsoft MCSA / MCSE – (Essential)

VMware VCP – (Essential)

Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator Expert (MS-100 and MS-101) – (Desirable)

Microsoft Azure Administration (AZ-103/104) – (Desirable)

Veeam Certified Engineer – (Desirable)

Veritas Certified Professional – (Desirable)

ITIL Foundation. – (Desirable)

This is a fantastic opportunity to find yourself within a fantastic medical environment that will allow you personal and professional growth.

We encourage all candidates to read through the job description clearly and properly before applying and submitting your CV.

Submit your CV today!

Desired Skills:

Customer Service Improvements.

Ticket Management Disciplines and SLA’s

ISO 270001 and 20000 Compliance.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

ASAP Resources Global is a specialised recruitment agency with a speciality in headhunting and high-calibre recruitment strategies. We secure resources for a variety of clients in many industries on a global scale with a focus on building lasting relationships with all candidates and clients.

Learn more/Apply for this position