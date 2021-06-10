Senior Java Developer

Jun 10, 2021

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience: 6-8 Years

Minimum qualification required: Formal qualification in IT (Degree/Diploma)

Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Custom digital solution development advantageous
  • Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g. SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.
  • Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS, JAXB)
  • Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, OData
  • Comfortable with developer IDE tools (Netbeans, IntelliJ IDEA, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.
  • JDBC
  • Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.
  • Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.
  • Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, Git, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Flyway (Database migration tool).
  • JUnit
  • Mockito (Mock framework)
  • Bash Shell Scripts
  • Micro-service Architecture
  • Red Hat OpenShift
  • MQ Cluster
  • PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server / Mongo DB
  • Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology highly desirable
  • Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket) Web:
  • 5 years software development experience in JavaScript.
  • Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript framework like React, AngularJS, Angular
  • PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server / Mongo DB
  • Full stack – back end through front end experience.
  • RESTful API / Working with JSON
  • jQuery / Ajax
  • Experience with Gulp / Grunt / Yeoman / WebPack builds beneficial
  • Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial
  • Experience developing with Node.js and other modern JavaScript libraries is useful.

Good knowledge of version control tools, Must be competent / familiar with:

  • Business process analysis & translating to functional specs
  • Knowledge of SAP/SAP CRM is beneficial
  • Experience with GIT or equivalent
  • Must be familiar with Debugging tools

Responsibilities:

Projects:

  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs

  • System implementation

  • System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

  • Supporting current applications
  • Investigate, review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • User training

  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance.

Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

