Senior Java Developer

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience: 6-8 Years

Minimum qualification required: Formal qualification in IT (Degree/Diploma)

Technical/Functional Skills:

Custom digital solution development advantageous

Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g. SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.

Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS, JAXB)

Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, OData

Comfortable with developer IDE tools (Netbeans, IntelliJ IDEA, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.

JDBC

Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.

Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.

Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, Git, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Flyway (Database migration tool).

JUnit

Mockito (Mock framework)

Bash Shell Scripts

Micro-service Architecture

Red Hat OpenShift

MQ Cluster

PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server / Mongo DB

Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology highly desirable

Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket) Web:

5 years software development experience in JavaScript.

Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript framework like React, AngularJS, Angular

Full stack – back end through front end experience.

RESTful API / Working with JSON

jQuery / Ajax

Experience with Gulp / Grunt / Yeoman / WebPack builds beneficial

Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial

Experience developing with Node.js and other modern JavaScript libraries is useful.

Good knowledge of version control tools, Must be competent / familiar with:

Business process analysis & translating to functional specs

Knowledge of SAP/SAP CRM is beneficial

Experience with GIT or equivalent

Must be familiar with Debugging tools

Responsibilities:

Projects:

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

Supporting current applications

Investigate, review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

