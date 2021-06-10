Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum years of experience: 6-8 Years
Minimum qualification required: Formal qualification in IT (Degree/Diploma)
Technical/Functional Skills:
- Custom digital solution development advantageous
- Oracle Java Certification 7/8 (e.g. SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.
- Java EE 7 (EJB3.1, CDI, JPA, JAX-RS, JAXB)
- Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, OData
- Comfortable with developer IDE tools (Netbeans, IntelliJ IDEA, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.
- JDBC
- Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.
- Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.
- Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, Git, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus, Flyway (Database migration tool).
- JUnit
- Mockito (Mock framework)
- Bash Shell Scripts
- Micro-service Architecture
- Red Hat OpenShift
- MQ Cluster
- PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server / Mongo DB
- Exposure to SDLC, Agile methodology highly desirable
- Atlassian tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket) Web:
- 5 years software development experience in JavaScript.
- Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript framework like React, AngularJS, Angular
- PostgreSQL / Oracle / MS SQL Server / Mongo DB
- Full stack – back end through front end experience.
- RESTful API / Working with JSON
- jQuery / Ajax
- Experience with Gulp / Grunt / Yeoman / WebPack builds beneficial
- Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial
- Experience developing with Node.js and other modern JavaScript libraries is useful.
Good knowledge of version control tools, Must be competent / familiar with:
- Business process analysis & translating to functional specs
- Knowledge of SAP/SAP CRM is beneficial
- Experience with GIT or equivalent
- Must be familiar with Debugging tools
Responsibilities:
Projects:
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
-
System implementation
-
System audits/quality assurance
Maintenance Requests:
- Supporting current applications
- Investigate, review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
-
Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
-
User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance.
Apply today for more information and lets get those applications across!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma