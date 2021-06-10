Senior Systems Analyst

Our client based in Cape Town is in a phase of solid growth and is looking to strengthen the company with a Systems Analyst to ensure the stability of ERP systems globally and ensure master data is maintained globally and drive projects. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Financial Systems Manager.
Education and Minimum Requirements
- University or Bachelor degree in Finance, Business or Engineering
- Experience with Dynamics 365 FO or AX2012
- 5-10 years of experience
- Fluent both written and spoken in English
- Basic/Advanced knowledge of finance modules in D365 FO (Record to report, project accounting, inbound invoice)
- Preferably experience with Supply chain modules / Vendor management systems
- Advanced user of excel
Competencies
- Structured mindset
- Interest in ERP systems management and improvements
Responsibilities
- Support the manager of the financial system with maintenance of Dynamics 365 with particular responsibility for master data and Quality Assurance
- Lead assessment and reviews of data and records to ensure stability globally and improve data quality
- Lead reviews and ensure master data is maintained globally
- Contribute to developing the standards and requirements in D365
- Contribute to developing the systems roadmap to meet the companys growth target
- Lead or participate in ERP roll-out projects, contributing with technical input, facilitate functional design discussions, liaise with partner and localization vendors
- Lead or participate in systems and process improvement projects according to the systems roadmap
- Contribute to ensuring efficient ERP processes in our global offices including supporting process owners by suggesting process and quality improvements through Fit/Gap analyses
- Support testing and training with the rest of the systems team during implementation and production
- Ensure that the D365 processes are aligned with HQ policies to ensure compliance and operational excellence
