Senior Systems Analyst

Our client based in Cape Town is in a phase of solid growth and is looking to strengthen the company with a Systems Analyst to ensure the stability of ERP systems globally and ensure master data is maintained globally and drive projects. The successful candidate will be reporting to the Financial Systems Manager.

Education and Minimum Requirements

University or Bachelor degree in Finance, Business or Engineering

Experience with Dynamics 365 FO or AX2012

5-10 years of experience

Fluent both written and spoken in English

Basic/Advanced knowledge of finance modules in D365 FO (Record to report, project accounting, inbound invoice)

Preferably experience with Supply chain modules / Vendor management systems

Advanced user of excel

Competencies

Structured mindset

Interest in ERP systems management and improvements

Responsibilities

Support the manager of the financial system with maintenance of Dynamics 365 with particular responsibility for master data and Quality Assurance

Lead assessment and reviews of data and records to ensure stability globally and improve data quality

Lead reviews and ensure master data is maintained globally

Contribute to developing the standards and requirements in D365

Contribute to developing the systems roadmap to meet the companys growth target

Lead or participate in ERP roll-out projects, contributing with technical input, facilitate functional design discussions, liaise with partner and localization vendors

Lead or participate in systems and process improvement projects according to the systems roadmap

Contribute to ensuring efficient ERP processes in our global offices including supporting process owners by suggesting process and quality improvements through Fit/Gap analyses

Support testing and training with the rest of the systems team during implementation and production

Ensure that the D365 processes are aligned with HQ policies to ensure compliance and operational excellence

