Senior Systems Architect

Jun 10, 2021

Skills:

  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals
  • Java language fundamentals (Java, Java EE)
  • EJB
  • HTML
  • JSF
  • JAXB
  • UML
  • XML/XSD
  • SQL
  • SDLC
  • JSON
  • RESTful
  • SOAP
  • Camel

Education:

  • Matric
  • B. Sc (Informatics or Mathematics)

Experience:

  • Minimum of 1 years experience in an architectural role
  • Minimum of 6 years experience in Java/J2EE software development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Highly regarded Insurance company seeks to employ an experienced Systems Architect

