Senior Systems Architect

Skills:
- Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals
- Java language fundamentals (Java, Java EE)
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- JAXB
- UML
- XML/XSD
- SQL
- SDLC
- JSON
- RESTful
- SOAP
- Camel
Education:
- Matric
- B. Sc (Informatics or Mathematics)
Experience:
- Minimum of 1 years experience in an architectural role
- Minimum of 6 years experience in Java/J2EE software development
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Highly regarded Insurance company seeks to employ an experienced Systems Architect