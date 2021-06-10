Senior Telesales Consultant

Jun 10, 2021

Our client is looking to employ Senior Telesales Consultants

  • Must have an excellent command of the English language.
  • 1 year or more of Senior Telesales experience is a must.
  • Must have a clear crim record and not debarred.
  • Must have a solid extended warranty, funeral cover, and new accounts.
  • Basic salary R5000 – R7000 plus commission offered.
  • Must be target-driven.
  • A proven sales track record is an advantage. (Will have to provide payslips).
  • Shifts: There is a morning and a day shift.

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Insurance sales
  • team leader

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position