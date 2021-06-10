Senior Telesales Consultant

Our client is looking to employ Senior Telesales Consultants

Must have an excellent command of the English language.

1 year or more of Senior Telesales experience is a must.

Must have a clear crim record and not debarred.

Must have a solid extended warranty, funeral cover, and new accounts.

Basic salary R5000 – R7000 plus commission offered.

Must be target-driven.

A proven sales track record is an advantage. (Will have to provide payslips).

Shifts: There is a morning and a day shift.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Insurance sales

team leader

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Learn more/Apply for this position