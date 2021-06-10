Senior Telesales Consultant

Our client is looking to employ Senior Telesales Consultants
- Must have an excellent command of the English language.
- 1 year or more of Senior Telesales experience is a must.
- Must have a clear crim record and not debarred.
- Must have a solid extended warranty, funeral cover, and new accounts.
- Basic salary R5000 – R7000 plus commission offered.
- Must be target-driven.
- A proven sales track record is an advantage. (Will have to provide payslips).
- Shifts: There is a morning and a day shift.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Insurance sales
- team leader
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years