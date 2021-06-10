SHE Specialist at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Job Purpose:
To manage the SHE processes in order to identify and eliminate all potential risks in the workplace.
Minimum Requirements:
- Must be in possession of a matric
- Relevant OHS Act legislation experience
- SHE Auditing techniques experience
Non-Negotiable:
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma (Safety Management)
- SAMTRAC
- ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (Internal Auditor)
- 5 years in a similar role and environment (automotive / manufacturing)
Key Performance Areas:
- Develop and update SHE, Risk and Security Policies, Procedures, Protocols, Work Instructions, Codes of Practice, etc.
- Achieve the annual SHE Operational Plan in accordance to targets set.
- Ensure compliance to the SHE legislation, Property Risk Control, Security and other requirements (Standards, Best Practices, etc.)
- Facilitate the management of health, safety, property risk and security system requirements, and awareness thereof.
- Develop and Implement Safe Working practices
- Continually monitor, measure and trend the plant performances to highlight and reduce risks and concerns.
- Oversee contractors providing SHE services.
- Advise on the SHE and security requirements for new projects and Developments.
- Monitor and Maintain the SHE Management system
- Be the management representative for the ISO [Phone Number Removed];
- Conduct, report and follow up on a pre-use, safety and /or audit inspection
- Analyse Audit results and make recommendations
- Manage and implement a Risk Management program that is in line with Business SHE requirements.
- Address safety, health and environmental requirements and hazards in a technical context.
- Maintain and update the Emergency Action Plan
- Co-ordinate Incident/Accident investigations and conduct investigations into workplace incidents.
- Complete the SHE metrics, manage SHE and security information, awareness and understanding.
- Foster and maintain customer relations Internal and external
- Approve and validate CSR information for the site