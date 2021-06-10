SHE Specialist at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Job Purpose:
To manage the SHE processes in order to identify and eliminate all potential risks in the workplace.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Must be in possession of a matric
  • Relevant OHS Act legislation experience
  • SHE Auditing techniques experience

Non-Negotiable:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma (Safety Management)
  • SAMTRAC
  • ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (Internal Auditor)
  • 5 years in a similar role and environment (automotive / manufacturing)

Key Performance Areas:

  • Develop and update SHE, Risk and Security Policies, Procedures, Protocols, Work Instructions, Codes of Practice, etc.
  • Achieve the annual SHE Operational Plan in accordance to targets set.
  • Ensure compliance to the SHE legislation, Property Risk Control, Security and other requirements (Standards, Best Practices, etc.)
  • Facilitate the management of health, safety, property risk and security system requirements, and awareness thereof.
  • Develop and Implement Safe Working practices
  • Continually monitor, measure and trend the plant performances to highlight and reduce risks and concerns.
  • Oversee contractors providing SHE services.
  • Advise on the SHE and security requirements for new projects and Developments.
  • Monitor and Maintain the SHE Management system
  • Be the management representative for the ISO [Phone Number Removed];
  • Conduct, report and follow up on a pre-use, safety and /or audit inspection
  • Analyse Audit results and make recommendations
  • Manage and implement a Risk Management program that is in line with Business SHE requirements.
  • Address safety, health and environmental requirements and hazards in a technical context.
  • Maintain and update the Emergency Action Plan
  • Co-ordinate Incident/Accident investigations and conduct investigations into workplace incidents.
  • Complete the SHE metrics, manage SHE and security information, awareness and understanding.
  • Foster and maintain customer relations Internal and external
  • Approve and validate CSR information for the site

