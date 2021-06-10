SHE Specialist at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Job Purpose:

To manage the SHE processes in order to identify and eliminate all potential risks in the workplace.

Minimum Requirements:

Must be in possession of a matric

Relevant OHS Act legislation experience

SHE Auditing techniques experience

Non-Negotiable:

Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma (Safety Management)

SAMTRAC

ISO [Phone Number Removed]; (Internal Auditor)

5 years in a similar role and environment (automotive / manufacturing)

Key Performance Areas:



Develop and update SHE, Risk and Security Policies, Procedures, Protocols, Work Instructions, Codes of Practice, etc.

Achieve the annual SHE Operational Plan in accordance to targets set.

Ensure compliance to the SHE legislation, Property Risk Control, Security and other requirements (Standards, Best Practices, etc.)

Facilitate the management of health, safety, property risk and security system requirements, and awareness thereof.

Develop and Implement Safe Working practices

Continually monitor, measure and trend the plant performances to highlight and reduce risks and concerns.

Oversee contractors providing SHE services.

Advise on the SHE and security requirements for new projects and Developments.

Monitor and Maintain the SHE Management system

Be the management representative for the ISO [Phone Number Removed];

Conduct, report and follow up on a pre-use, safety and /or audit inspection

Analyse Audit results and make recommendations

Manage and implement a Risk Management program that is in line with Business SHE requirements.

Address safety, health and environmental requirements and hazards in a technical context.

Maintain and update the Emergency Action Plan

Co-ordinate Incident/Accident investigations and conduct investigations into workplace incidents.

Complete the SHE metrics, manage SHE and security information, awareness and understanding.

Foster and maintain customer relations Internal and external

Approve and validate CSR information for the site

Learn more/Apply for this position