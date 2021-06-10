Shopfloor Systems Specialist OSM

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Shopfloor Systems Specialist OSM to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Technical / Functional Skills:

Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in Production / manufacturing system operations environment.

Oracle Database knowledge.

UNIX / Linux experience.

Unix Shell scripting experience.

Python, Java, Javascript/ES6, NodeJS, C#, C++ (advantageous)

Speaking German (advantageous).

Agile experience (advantageous).

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)

Openshift (advantageous)

Prometheus (advantageous)

Elastic stack (advantageous)

CI/CD (advantageous)

JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)

Tasks And Responsibilities:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Desired Skills:

UNIX

LINUX

JAVASCRIPT

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

