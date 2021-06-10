Shopfloor Systems Specialist OSM

Jun 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Shopfloor Systems Specialist OSM to join their dynamic team.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in Production / manufacturing system operations environment.
  • Oracle Database knowledge.
  • UNIX / Linux experience.
  • Unix Shell scripting experience.
  • Python, Java, Javascript/ES6, NodeJS, C#, C++ (advantageous)
  • Speaking German (advantageous).
  • Agile experience (advantageous).
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)
  • Openshift (advantageous)
  • Prometheus (advantageous)
  • Elastic stack (advantageous)
  • CI/CD (advantageous)
  • JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)

Tasks And Responsibilities:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Apply today for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • UNIX
  • LINUX
  • JAVASCRIPT
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position