An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Shopfloor Systems Specialist OSM to join their dynamic team.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in Production / manufacturing system operations environment.
- Oracle Database knowledge.
- UNIX / Linux experience.
- Unix Shell scripting experience.
- Python, Java, Javascript/ES6, NodeJS, C#, C++ (advantageous)
- Speaking German (advantageous).
- Agile experience (advantageous).
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (advantageous)
- Openshift (advantageous)
- Prometheus (advantageous)
- Elastic stack (advantageous)
- CI/CD (advantageous)
- JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)
Tasks And Responsibilities:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
Apply today for more information!
Desired Skills:
- UNIX
- LINUX
- JAVASCRIPT
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years