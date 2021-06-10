Stores / Yard Manager at Headhunters

Our client, operating in the building and construction sector, and based in Mossel Bay; is currently looking to employ an experienced Stores / Yard Manager to their team, with 3 to 5 years experienced gained in a similar environment

Qualifications :

Matric

Other :

3 to 5 years experience in a similar role; stores / yard management

Responsible for the receiving stock

Responsible for storage of stock

Responsible for issuing and dispatching of stock

Responsible for yard area

Must be able to manage people

Must take responsibility and accountability

Must be computer literate

Must have a high work ethic

Must have good problems solving skills

Must have good people skills

Must be methodical and accurate

Must be honest

Must have a code 8 drivers license – code 10 preferable

