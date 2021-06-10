Stores / Yard Manager at Headhunters

Our client, operating in the building and construction sector, and based in Mossel Bay; is currently looking to employ an experienced Stores / Yard Manager to their team, with 3 to 5 years experienced gained in a similar environment
Qualifications :
- Matric
Other :
- 3 to 5 years experience in a similar role; stores / yard management
- Responsible for the receiving stock
- Responsible for storage of stock
- Responsible for issuing and dispatching of stock
- Responsible for yard area
- Must be able to manage people
- Must take responsibility and accountability
- Must be computer literate
- Must have a high work ethic
- Must have good problems solving skills
- Must have good people skills
- Must be methodical and accurate
- Must be honest
- Must have a code 8 drivers license – code 10 preferable