Systems Analyst 1 (Online App)

A National Retailer is requiring a Systems Analyst I (Online App) to join their team in Cape Town for a 12-month contract. Duties include but not limited to:- Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs Design interfaces with other systems Testing of proposed solutions Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment Work in Agile/Product team Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation. Minimum Requirements:- Minimum 3 years IT qualification Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience Retail experience advantageous Understanding of database and a database language Experience working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives Project management methodology Experience working in Agile/Digital teams Has understanding of network and cloud-based services. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

