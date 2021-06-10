Talent Acquisition

Jun 10, 2021

My Client a Financial Services Business in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Talent Acquisition.

Minimum Experience
3-5 years’ end to end Talent Acquisition experience at various levels with proven experience in:

  • Managing and prioritizing multiple vacancies at any given time, within a high pressure environment
  • Utilizing an HR system for application tracking and full hiring cycle
  • Competency based interviewing techniques
  • Candidate response handling and feedback
  • The use and interpretation of role-based assessments
  • Have a good understanding of the relevant skillset that you will be recruiting for
  • Experience in MS Office and the use of an HR System, such as SAP SuccessFactors
  • Application of general HR processes and procedures
  • A good understanding of the relevant legislation i.e. LRA, Employment Equity Act
  • Candidate sourcing approaches and methods

Ideal Experience:

Proven experience in management competency frameworks, assessment and feedback (assessment / feedback / development conversations)

  • Previous experience in HR consulting, including job descriptions

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant degree in Psychology or Industrial/ Organisational Psychology

Qualifications (Preferred)

  • A relevant post graduate degree in Psychology or Industrial/Organisational Psychology
  • Qualified Psychometrist/Psychologist registered with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

Competencies

  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Planning and Organising
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s licence and own vehicle is required
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Send CV by the 30th of June 2021.

