Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking a Technical Support Specialist to be based in Sandton

Responsibilities

Be part of a team providing 24/7 application support capability for different 3rd party and internally developed non-SAP applications.

Monitor the application systems’ availability and uptime and report any downtime and feedback to the relevant role players.

Monitor capacity usage in the applications in scope and provide input to ongoing capacity plans.

Ensure that application system software is maintained according to OEM specifications.

Ensure that upgrades to any application system together with the underlying infrastructure are tested and performed in a structured manner in line with the company change and release processes.

Interface with IT stakeholders and ensure that the underlying environment is maintained according to the application specifications and requirements through-out their lifecycle.

Create and maintain documentation related to in scope applications and their supporting systems e.g. installation procedures, operational support documents etc.

Support and manage any 3rd party interfaces and services.

Perform root cause analysis, performance tuning and optimisation and other service improvement activities to ensure that the applications operate optimally.

Log, respond and action incidents in accordance with incident and problem management procedures.

Communicate critical alerts, statuses and issues to management and perform actions to resolve.

Provide support to the Programme Office in the build and implementation lifecycle of new services and changes to related services including support for non-production environments.

Liaise with Change and Release Management in the planning of changes and releases of services in scope.

Partake and assist in the build and maintenance of the CMDB and ensure that the logical view of services is maintained.

Participate in the design, planning and testing activities for the resilience and recovery of in scope applications and systems in support of business continuity and disaster recovery functions.

Provide input to the consolidation of the risk profile for the area of responsibility, manage critical risks and ensure timeous communication.

Experience and requirements

Completed National Diploma/ B-Degree in Information Technology required

6 years’ experience in technical / application support or related experience.

Experience in the support of the specific application and integration technologies listed.

Experience in application or technical support in a corporate environment.

Understanding of the ITIL process. (Certification an advantage).

Previous experience in the banking or financial services industry would be an advantage.

Technical skills

Technical / Application Support strategies and approaches.

Technical documentation creation and maintenance.

Managed file transfer technologies (ConnectDirect, FTP).

Essential server technologies (Windows, Linux), network and storage technologies.

Incident and Problem Management procedures

