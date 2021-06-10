Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking a Technical Support Specialist to be based in Sandton
Responsibilities
- Be part of a team providing 24/7 application support capability for different 3rd party and internally developed non-SAP applications.
- Monitor the application systems’ availability and uptime and report any downtime and feedback to the relevant role players.
- Monitor capacity usage in the applications in scope and provide input to ongoing capacity plans.
- Ensure that application system software is maintained according to OEM specifications.
- Ensure that upgrades to any application system together with the underlying infrastructure are tested and performed in a structured manner in line with the company change and release processes.
- Interface with IT stakeholders and ensure that the underlying environment is maintained according to the application specifications and requirements through-out their lifecycle.
- Create and maintain documentation related to in scope applications and their supporting systems e.g. installation procedures, operational support documents etc.
- Support and manage any 3rd party interfaces and services.
- Perform root cause analysis, performance tuning and optimisation and other service improvement activities to ensure that the applications operate optimally.
- Log, respond and action incidents in accordance with incident and problem management procedures.
- Communicate critical alerts, statuses and issues to management and perform actions to resolve.
- Provide support to the Programme Office in the build and implementation lifecycle of new services and changes to related services including support for non-production environments.
- Liaise with Change and Release Management in the planning of changes and releases of services in scope.
- Partake and assist in the build and maintenance of the CMDB and ensure that the logical view of services is maintained.
- Participate in the design, planning and testing activities for the resilience and recovery of in scope applications and systems in support of business continuity and disaster recovery functions.
- Provide input to the consolidation of the risk profile for the area of responsibility, manage critical risks and ensure timeous communication.
Experience and requirements
- Completed National Diploma/ B-Degree in Information Technology required
- 6 years’ experience in technical / application support or related experience.
- Experience in the support of the specific application and integration technologies listed.
- Experience in application or technical support in a corporate environment.
- Understanding of the ITIL process. (Certification an advantage).
- Previous experience in the banking or financial services industry would be an advantage.
Technical skills
- Technical / Application Support strategies and approaches.
- Technical documentation creation and maintenance.
- Managed file transfer technologies (ConnectDirect, FTP).
- Essential server technologies (Windows, Linux), network and storage technologies.
- Incident and Problem Management procedures
