Technical Support Specialist

Jun 10, 2021

Our JSE listed client in the financial industry is looking a Technical Support Specialist to be based in Sandton

Responsibilities

  • Be part of a team providing 24/7 application support capability for different 3rd party and internally developed non-SAP applications.
  • Monitor the application systems’ availability and uptime and report any downtime and feedback to the relevant role players.
  • Monitor capacity usage in the applications in scope and provide input to ongoing capacity plans.
  • Ensure that application system software is maintained according to OEM specifications.
  • Ensure that upgrades to any application system together with the underlying infrastructure are tested and performed in a structured manner in line with the company change and release processes.
  • Interface with IT stakeholders and ensure that the underlying environment is maintained according to the application specifications and requirements through-out their lifecycle.
  • Create and maintain documentation related to in scope applications and their supporting systems e.g. installation procedures, operational support documents etc.
  • Support and manage any 3rd party interfaces and services.
  • Perform root cause analysis, performance tuning and optimisation and other service improvement activities to ensure that the applications operate optimally.
  • Log, respond and action incidents in accordance with incident and problem management procedures.
  • Communicate critical alerts, statuses and issues to management and perform actions to resolve.
  • Provide support to the Programme Office in the build and implementation lifecycle of new services and changes to related services including support for non-production environments.
  • Liaise with Change and Release Management in the planning of changes and releases of services in scope.
  • Partake and assist in the build and maintenance of the CMDB and ensure that the logical view of services is maintained.
  • Participate in the design, planning and testing activities for the resilience and recovery of in scope applications and systems in support of business continuity and disaster recovery functions.
  • Provide input to the consolidation of the risk profile for the area of responsibility, manage critical risks and ensure timeous communication.

Experience and requirements

  • Completed National Diploma/ B-Degree in Information Technology required
  • 6 years’ experience in technical / application support or related experience.
  • Experience in the support of the specific application and integration technologies listed.
  • Experience in application or technical support in a corporate environment.
  • Understanding of the ITIL process. (Certification an advantage).
  • Previous experience in the banking or financial services industry would be an advantage.

Technical skills

  • Technical / Application Support strategies and approaches.
  • Technical documentation creation and maintenance.
  • Managed file transfer technologies (ConnectDirect, FTP).
  • Essential server technologies (Windows, Linux), network and storage technologies.
  • Incident and Problem Management procedures

Please note that if do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Windows
  • Linux
  • ConnectDirect
  • FTP

Learn more/Apply for this position