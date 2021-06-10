Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Commercial Underwriter to join their organisation on a permanent basis.
Position is based in Centurion. Salary – Market related.
EE Position
Responsibilities:
- Issuing new policies, renewals and endorsements on the Ski System
- Prepare new business quotes
- Negotiating renewal terms and preparing the renewal documentation
- Checking policies before sending it to brokers
- Telephone contact with brokers when they phone in with queries or amendments to / additional covers
- Saving all work electronically
Skill sets required:
- Matric
- NQF Level 4 – Full qualification (short-term insurance) as set by regulation
- Regulatory Examination Level1 successfully completed
- Minimum 5 years’ working experience within an Insurance Company
- Minimum 3 years’ underwriting experience
- Very good verbal and written communication skills (English and Afrikaans)
- Negotiating skills
- Experience in working with commercial products
- Policy, product and systems knowledge
- Interpersonal skills
- Problem solving and analysis
- Cross functional awareness
- Plan, organizes and follow ups
Desired Skills:
- Underwriting
- Underwriter
- Commercial Underwriter
- Underwriting consultant
- Commercial Lines
- Insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client is an Insurance Brokerage.