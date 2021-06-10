Underwriting Consultant Commercial Lines

Jun 10, 2021

Our client in the Insurance Industry is looking for a Commercial Underwriter to join their organisation on a permanent basis.

Position is based in Centurion. Salary – Market related.
EE Position

Responsibilities:

  • Issuing new policies, renewals and endorsements on the Ski System
  • Prepare new business quotes
  • Negotiating renewal terms and preparing the renewal documentation
  • Checking policies before sending it to brokers
  • Telephone contact with brokers when they phone in with queries or amendments to / additional covers
  • Saving all work electronically

Skill sets required:

  • Matric
  • NQF Level 4 – Full qualification (short-term insurance) as set by regulation
  • Regulatory Examination Level1 successfully completed
  • Minimum 5 years’ working experience within an Insurance Company
  • Minimum 3 years’ underwriting experience
  • Very good verbal and written communication skills (English and Afrikaans)
  • Negotiating skills
  • Experience in working with commercial products
  • Policy, product and systems knowledge
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Problem solving and analysis
  • Cross functional awareness
  • Plan, organizes and follow ups

Desired Skills:

  • Underwriting
  • Underwriter
  • Commercial Underwriter
  • Underwriting consultant
  • Commercial Lines
  • Insurance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is an Insurance Brokerage.

