User Experience Developer

5 YEAR FIXED TERM CONTRACT (RENEWABLE)
Essential
- Experience of software and systems engineering applied to the development of Web applications and services.
- Experience of creating visually pleasing graphic designs for web applications and pages.
- Experience of testing and analysing user behaviour using a variety of methods to improve the user experience.
- Experience of using lean principles in user interface design.
- Experience of software development with JavaScript based frameworks (e.g. React, TypeScript and/or AngularJS).
- Experience of communicating with a wide variety of stakeholders in diverse roles to understand their requirements.
- Experience of Agile development processes,
- Experience of the Git distributed version control system,
- Experience with the Python programming language,
- Experience in test automation and continuous integration,
- Experience of Test Driven Development,
- Excellent communication skills, ability to work effectively as part of a team.
- Ability to travel to international planning meetings 2-4 times/year
Desirable
- Experience in C/C++ development
- Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin
- Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree