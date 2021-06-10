User Experience Developer

Jun 10, 2021

5 YEAR FIXED TERM CONTRACT (RENEWABLE)

Essential

  • Experience of software and systems engineering applied to the development of Web applications and services.
  • Experience of creating visually pleasing graphic designs for web applications and pages.
  • Experience of testing and analysing user behaviour using a variety of methods to improve the user experience.
  • Experience of using lean principles in user interface design.
  • Experience of software development with JavaScript based frameworks (e.g. React, TypeScript and/or AngularJS).
  • Experience of communicating with a wide variety of stakeholders in diverse roles to understand their requirements.
  • Experience of Agile development processes,
  • Experience of the Git distributed version control system,
  • Experience with the Python programming language,
  • Experience in test automation and continuous integration,
  • Experience of Test Driven Development,
  • Excellent communication skills, ability to work effectively as part of a team.
  • Ability to travel to international planning meetings 2-4 times/year

Desirable

  • Experience in C/C++ development
  • Knowledge of Behaviour Driven Development and Gherkin
  • Experience with modern container and orchestration frameworks such as Docker and Kubernetes.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

